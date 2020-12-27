Three hospitalised after eating hallucinogenic plant at Christchurch prison

Three inmates at Christchurch Women’s Prison have landed themselves in hospital – and are now facing new charges – after eating the hallucinogenic plant, datura.

The prison is carrying out an operational review into the incident, which happened on December 22, after a day of paid horticultural work on prison grounds.

In a statement to Stuff, prison director Deborah Alleyne said the trio had been warned by an instructor earlier in the day after “daring each other to eat worms, lick spiders and taste plants”.

After the lunch break, staff noticed they were exhibiting “concerning behaviour”, including becoming unbalanced, confused and vomiting, she said.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch inmate took her own life - coroner

* Drunk inmates who swam in a rubbish skip exploited prison flaws, investigation finds

* Daughter of man killed at Taranaki meatworks wants safety review



The women were removed from the work site and seen by prison health staff, and the site was locked down so six staff could accompany the women to hospital for further observation.

“There are no ongoing health concerns for any of the prisoners involved,” Alleyne said.

One woman returned to the prison that evening and was placed in the Intervention and Support Unit for monitoring, and two stayed in hospital overnight, and were discharged the following day.

“When interviewed the women admitted to eating various plants and bugs, including a plant from the datura species.

“The plant was removed from the grounds and destroyed immediately.”

Alleyne said staff had carried out further checks across the grounds to make sure there are no similar plants on site.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The Christchurch Women's Prison inmates could face sanctions if they’re found guilty of misconduct after the incident.

An operational review is under way to find out how the plant came to be growing on the grounds.

“The plant is a known weed and a number of years ago it was eradicated from the grounds of the prison,” she said.

Datura is a group of nine species of poisonous flowering plants, which can cause people to have hallucinations. However, they are also a muscle relaxant, and can affect breathing, heart rate, and even cause death.

Alleyne said prisoners taking part in employment activities and industry training were expected to take the privilege and responsibility seriously.

The women involved have been charged with misconduct, and their charges will be heard by a Hearing Adjudicator.

“If the charges proceed, and they are found or plead guilty they may be sanctioned with a loss of privileges such as television or hobby materials, forfeiture of earnings, or a period of cell confinement.”

Further actions may also be taken in response to the findings of the review.