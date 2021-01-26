Police in Wairoa temporarily armed after spate of firearms incidents, man shot in the leg

Police in the northern Hawke's Bay town of Wairoa have been told to carry guns after a spate firearms incidents there. (File photo)

Police in the northern Hawke's Bay town of Wairoa are currently armed after a spate of firearms incidents in the area.

The incidents had led to several arrests, Tairawhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said in a statement.

However, police are yet to solve a shooting in the area which left a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Aberahama said officers would be temporarily carrying guns while on duty in response to the incidents.

A 19-year-old man was charged with possession of an offensive weapon after shots were fired at a vehicle on Monday.

Two other men, aged 19 and 23, were charged with unlawful assembly and assault in relation to another firearms incident.

All three men appeared in Gisborne District Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police are investigating how a man who arrived at Wairoa Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg was injured.

Aberahama said police had been alerted to other instances where firearms were pointed at people or vehicles, but had not been discharged.

He acknowledged that firearms incidents could put people on edge, however, police believed the incidents involved “specific groups of people targeting each other”.

“We are asking people to remain alert to any suspicious activity, and to report anything concerning to us immediately,” Aberahama said.

Anyone with information about the incidents was urged to call 105 and quote file number 210123/1106 or make an anonymous report via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.