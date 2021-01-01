Watch 'bored' teens run riot at cafe in Whangamatā on New Year's

Watch raw footage of teenagers running riot on the Whangamatā beachfront at New Year's.

Hundreds of teenagers inflicted thousands of dollars worth of damage to a popular Coromandel beachside cafe on New Year’s Eve.

There were reports of drunk teens gathered outside Blackies Cafe in Whangamatā, with some climbing on the roof of the shop, near Williamson Park, overnight.

It was understood the roof of the cafe was smashed, and the shop was broken into with about $5000 worth of goods taken from a freezer and a few tables smashed.

Teenagers on the roof at the Whangamatā beachfront.

A police spokesperson said they responded to “a disorder job involving youths” at Williamson Park.

“Police in attendance observed behaviour escalating during the evening; the crowds were cleared, and around 22 people were arrested.”

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie hoped it was a one-off.

She said public toilets nearby were also vandalised over the past couple of nights and it would cost ratepayers up to $200,000 in repairs.

Police made 22 arrests after attending the "disorder" job.

Goudie said estimations were that 400,000 people were in the district this week, exceeding expectations and potentially putting pressure on water and waste collection services.

She said a concert at Joe’s Farm went well without any major problems and thought it was a case of bored teenagers looking for something to do.

“So we had one controlled event with people enjoying music and entertainment and then on the other hand with have these uncontrolled young people who have caused a lot of damage.”

A throng of teenagers were on the roof of Blackies Cafe on the Whangamata beachfront.

The council would have to “go back to the drawing board” to see if there needed to be a separate event held for young people on New Year’s Eve.

“We previously held a concert in Williamson Park but there were issues and the council didn’t want the sort of riotous behaviour that we had in the early 2000s, it was terrible.

“This has been a different year and we weren’t prepared for this.

“The decisions we made [to manage the district over summer] were pre-Covid and the large number of domestic visitors wasn’t taken into account.”

Goudie said the district’s 400,000 population this summer was a record.

“Everything is stretched to the max, we’re hanging by the skin of our teeth in terms of water supply and crossing our fingers we don’t get a fire like Ahipara.

“Key messages to visitors - please conserve water, please be careful on our roads and do not light a fire in any way shape of form.”

Whangamatā Surf Life Saving Club, which neighbours Blackies Cafe, avoided any damage to its three-storey building.

Club president Gavin Scott said there was a lot of glass around the site but the council had worked hard to clear it early in the morning.

The club’s services were operating as normal for what was tradionally one of its busiest days of the summer season.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge lit up the night sky with a light show.

Meanwhile, in Auckland police were mostly happy with the behaviour of revellers. However, 16 people were arrested in the CBD for alcohol and disorder related incidents.

In Mission Bay, two youths were arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Further south in Christchurch police made 18 arrests, mainly to allow for people to detox after consuming alcohol.

“Often that’s more to do with ensuring they keep safe,” a police spokeswoman said.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Hereford St after he allegedly punched someone. A court date is yet to be confirmed.

“No major problems were reported at celebrations in Mt Maunganui despite large crowds,” the police spokeswoman said.

“In Wellington, New Year celebrations were generally well-behaved. Police attended a disorder job in the CBD where five people were arrested.

“In Wanaka there were five arrests, the majority were for disorder. There were multiple breaches of the liquor ban and warnings for disorder.”