'These people don’t have any respect for anybody': Anger over Whangamatā New Year's Eve disorder

A bourbon bottle hurled at a fire truck set the scene for those trying to keep a popular Coromandel town safe on New Year’s Eve.

Whangamatā volunteer firefighter Dave Ryan was on duty with his brigade on Thursday night and the crew attended six incidents most of which involved young people “worst off because of liquor”.

Supplied Police made 22 arrests after attending the “disorder” job.

It was the same night hundreds of young people caused major disorder outside the Blackies Cafe in Williamson Park.

Bottles thrown into the crowd inflicted head injuries on a couple of girls, which prompted the police to use riot gear to disperse the crowd.

GOOGLE Teens congregated around Blackies Cafe on Thursday night.

Ryan said someone would have provided alcohol to many of the young people out in the town on the night.

“We even had a bourbon bottle thrown at the fire appliance, just missed the driver and hit the mirror.

“The night before we had a female police constable who was assaulted down Williamson Park, hit in the face.

“These people don’t have any respect for anybody and that’s really the situation the courts have to deal with.”

Ryan was also a member of the Whangamatā Community Board and believed a large number of those who caused trouble were from out of town.

“A lot of young people come here to cause trouble and then they leave, that was proved last night [New Year's Eve].

Supplied The ‘disorder’ resulted in police using riot gear to move people away from the cafe.

“There’s no easy fix but the parents should be held accountable, many of these young people are just 15 or 16 years of age.”

Ryan said he hoped the rest of the weekend would be without more disorders.

“The police were fantastic here last night [Thursday]. The number of officers they had in town was incredible and we hope there will be no more trouble.

“If there is they will be dealt with pretty quickly.”

Long-time Whangamatā resident Simon Friar said it appeared there was a “hard core group of little buggers” causing mischief wherever they went.

“They would be responsible for a vast majority of the trouble that went down. And then there would be a group of spectators taking part in some of the disorder.

“They would be better off going home and leaving the hard core group to do their thing and then be dealt with by police accordingly.”

Friar is a former councillor for the Waikato Regional Council and a former police detective sergeant.

He agreed, some kind of event needed to be put on to give young people in town something to do at this time of the year.

“We had a good event on at Joe’s Farm [on New Year’s Eve], no one causing any trouble.

“This stuff down in Williamson Park, one wonders why the council doesn’t allow some entertainment to keep them occupied.

“I think it would help to diminish the local disorder.”

An earlier version of this story incorrectly named the café as “Darkies” in the third paragraph. This has been corrected.