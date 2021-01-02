Pair charged with murder after death of Christchurch man

Police investigating the death of a man raided the South Island headquarters of the Mongols MC bikie gang on Friday.

Two people have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Christchurch.

Kane Wayman, 46, was dropped at Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition by a woman driving a white Mercedes early on New Year’s Day.

He died a short time later.

On Friday night, police investigating Wayman’s death raided the South Island headquarters of international bikie gang the Mongols MC on the outskirts of Christchurch.

It is understood the Mongols hosted a party at the pad, which is near Burnham, on New Year's Eve.

On Saturday morning, Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme said a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman had been charged with murder in connection with Wayman's death.

The pair would appear in Christchurch District Court on Saturday.

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with Mr Wayman’s family,” Syme said.

“The investigation is continuing to determine if any other people are involved.”

On Friday morning, the white Mercedes was seen cordoned off and guarded by police outside Christchurch Hospital's new building, Waipapa, on Riccarton Ave.

Staff Photographer/Stuff A white Mercedes car was guarded by police outside Christchurch Hospital after Wayman’s death.

It was later removed by a tow truck.

Stuff understands the Mercedes had earlier pulled up behind a fire truck parked outside Canterbury Museum on Rolleston Ave.

The driver told firefighters, who were responding to a callout, that an injured man was in the car.

She said she found Wayman, who was known to her, on the side of State Highway 1 near Burnham.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Kane Wayman died after being taken to Christchurch Hospital on Friday morning. (File photo)

Firefighters then helped the woman take him to hospital.

SH1 near Burnham was closed briefly on Friday evening as armed police raided the Mongols gang pad.

Investigators remained at the scene on Saturday.

A shocked friend of Wayman, who declined to be named, said she was invited to a party at the Mongols pad on New Year’s Eve, but couldn't go.

Something must have gone “terribly wrong”, she said.

Supplied Kane Wayman died at Christchurch Hospital after he was taken there with critical injuries early on New Year's Day.

“Kane didn't deserve to be hurt the way he was.”

The woman, who had known Wayman for about 12 years, said he was the “kindest teddy bear”.

“He's going to be dearly missed – mostly by his daughter, family and friends.”

The Mongols, led by national president Jim Thacker, established a chapter in the Bay of Plenty in 2019.

The gang expanded into the South Island early last year, creating tension among rival groups, particularly the Tribesmen MC, which was considered the dominant player in the region's underworld at the time.

Jon Hicks Police raid the headquarters of the Mongols MC bikie gang near Burnham as they investigate the death of a man dropped off at Christchurch Hospital early New Year's Day.

In separate attacks in February, believed to be targeted at the Mongols, a tattoo parlour and a barbershop were rammed by vehicles in Christchurch. The barbershop, which has no apparent link to the gang other than through a man who used to associate with the local president, was also firebombed.

The same month, the Mongols' Burnham headquarters was shot at by someone wielding a high-calibre rifle.

Police raided the property several days later and found 10 guns – military-style semi-automatics, shotguns, and a pistol – some of which were hidden in the walls and ceiling, along with dozens of bullets, $50,000 cash and methamphetamine.

Since then police, including members of the National Organised Crime Group, have raided the pad on at least two other occasions.

Anyone with information about Wayman's death should contact police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.