Two police officers allegedly assaulted while making family harm arrest

Officers doing a licensed premises visit in the Coromandel Peninsula were called off to a nearby family harm-related matter.

A police officer needed medical treatment after they and a colleague were allegedly assaulted while making an arrest.

That resulted in a second arrest – a 33-year-old woman now facing charges.

The officers were in Coroglen, on the Coromandel Peninsula, for a licensed premises visit on Saturday night, a police spokeswoman said.

But they went outside just before 9.30pm, when told about a nearby family harm-related matter.

“While arresting a person in relation to this matter, two officers were allegedly assaulted by a second person," the spokeswoman said.

“As a result, one of the officers required medical treatment from ambulance staff.”

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with assaults with intent to injure and assaults police.

She is due to appear in Thames District Court on 11 January 2021.

Police can't give any further information while the matter is before the courts, the spokeswoman said.