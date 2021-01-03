Man injured in Rotorua firearms incident, police investigating

Early on Saturday morning, emergency services were called to a firearms incident in Koutu Rd, Rotorua.

A man in his 40s was injured in an early-morning firearms incident at a Rotorua home.

Police are looking into the incident, which happened in Koutu Road around 2am on Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.

The 46-year-old man’s injures were not life-threatening, and the police spokeswoman understood he was still in Waikato Hospital on Sunday.

St John did not have a record of any jobs in the Koutu Road area on Saturday morning, a spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information which could help police is asked to ring 105 and quote file number 210102/8597.