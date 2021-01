Police received multiple reports of a man with a gun in the Ōtara Mall area on Monday afternoon.

Five people have been taken into custody and an air rifle seized by police after a firearms incident on Monday afternoon.

Police received multiple reports of a man with a gun in the Ōtara Mall area about 2.25pm, a police spokeswoman said.

The man left in a vehicle which was soon located by police in nearby Fisher Crescent, she said.

An air rifle was recovered and five people were taken into custody.