Man taken to Auckland Hospital with gunshot wound
A man has been taken to an Auckland hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police were notified when the man arrived at a Mount Wellington medical centre with gunshot wounds just after 4pm on Monday.
He was in a moderate condition, a police spokeswoman said.
A firearm was found at his home and police were looking into what had happened.
Earlier on Monday, in a separate incident, five people were taken into custody and an air rifle seized by police after a firearms incident.
Police received multiple reports of a man with a gun in the Ōtara Mall area about 2.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.
The man left in a vehicle which was soon located by police in nearby Fisher Crescent, she said.
An air rifle was recovered and five people were taken into custody.
Stuff