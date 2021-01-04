Man taken to Auckland Hospital with gunshot wound

Police received multiple reports of a man with a gun in the Ōtara Mall area on Monday afternoon.

A man has been taken to an Auckland hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police were notified when the man arrived at a Mount Wellington medical centre with gunshot wounds just after 4pm on Monday.

He was in a moderate condition, a police spokeswoman said.

A firearm was found at his home and police were looking into what had happened.

Earlier on Monday, in a separate incident, five people were taken into custody and an air rifle seized by police after a firearms incident.

Police received multiple reports of a man with a gun in the Ōtara Mall area about 2.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

The man left in a vehicle which was soon located by police in nearby Fisher Crescent, she said.

An air rifle was recovered and five people were taken into custody.