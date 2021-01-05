Christchurch man charged with murder relating to Linwood death

Police investigate the death of a man at a property on England St in Linwood, Christchurch.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with murder after Christchurch resident Michael Joseph Graham was found dead in his home this week.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday morning.

Police received a report that Graham needed medical assistance at a property in England St, Linwood, about 2.50pm on Sunday. The 57-year-old was later declared dead at the scene.

Do you know what happened? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

Earlier Tuesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah Illingworth said police had launched a homicide investigation after inquiries established Graham was involved in an assault at the Linwood house.

READ MORE:

* Enquiries underway after man found seriously injured at Christchurch petrol station

* Teen found unresponsive after travelling in overloaded car



At that point they wanted to speak to Nathan Te Hana as part of the investigation, she said, and a public appeal for sightings of the 46-year-old was launched.

Steven Walton/Stuff A police tent has been set up on the property.

Te Hana was found on Tuesday afternoon, and police said the investigation into Graham's death was ongoing.

Just before 9pm on Sunday, two police cars were outside the Linwood house and cordon tape was across the front of the property. A large blue tent was in the driveway.

A scene guard remained in place overnight.

Nearby resident Shea, who declined to give his last name, said there had previously been suspicious activity at the property and people were always coming and going.

Supplied Christchurch police were searching for Nathan Te Hana in relation to a homicide investigation.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 111 and quote file number 210103/2420.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.