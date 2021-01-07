Members of multiple gangs involved in double shooting near Christchurch

A Mongrel Mob Aotearoa member is believed to be one of two victims of a double shooting in Kaiapoi early Monday.

Members of at least four gangs appear to have been involved in a double shooting thought to be linked to drugs rather than an underworld rivalry.

Police were called to a Kaiapoi property, north of Christchurch, about 3.30am on Monday after a man arrived there seeking help.

Patched Mongrel Mob Aotearoa member Fairmont Wiringi, 22, had been shot in the arm and torso and was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition. He remains there in a stable condition.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Fairmont Joseph Wiringi is in a serious condition after a shooting in Christchurch.

Wiringi is the son of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa president Joseph “Junior” Wiringi, and the brother of patched member Fairlane Wiringi.

READ MORE:

* Kaiapoi shooting: Arming order for Canterbury police officers lifted

* Man pleads not guilty to firearm charges in relation to Canterbury double shooting

* Gang leader's son in coma after double shooting



About 5am, a second man, Rebels gang member Jarrad Singer, 29, was dropped off at the hospital by two people, including a member of international bikie gang the Mongols MC. He had a gunshot wound to his arm but the injury wasn’t serious.

Stuff understands police suspect members of another gang, the Neighbourhood Crips (NHC), were also involved in the shooting, which is thought to have happened during a botched drug deal or robbery.

Supplied The president of the Mongrel Mob's Aotearoa chapter, Joseph 'Junior' Wiringi, surrounded by other members of the gang.

It’s understood that soon after the incident police came across a car in the wider Kaiapoi area that was driven by an NHC member. The occupants were spoken to before being allowed to leave.

The NHC, an American-style street gang known for wearing blue, has its roots in Christchurch’s eastern suburbs.

The group emerged as a player in the city's underworld in 2014. Its leader is Rory Manuel – the son of Debbie Paul, who was murdered in a gang-related stabbing in 1985.

There have been three arrests so far in the fallout from Monday's shooting.

Staff photographer/Stuff Rory Manuel is the leader of the local Neighbourhood Crips gang.

Singer and the two people who allegedly drove him to hospital, Mongols member Mokonuiarangi Chong and Tove Paranihi, 31, are all charged jointly with unlawfully possessing a firearm.

That charge relates to a gun allegedly found in their vehicle.

No-one has been charged with shooting either Singer or Wiringi.

Police previously said gang members were involved in the incident, but their affiliations did not appear to be the motivation for what happened.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Armed police and search teams examine part of Whitefield St, Kaiapoi.

It’s not unusual for there to be a blurring of the lines between gangs, particularly when the sale and supply of drugs are involved.

The Mongols set up a South Island chapter led by former Hells Angels member Jason Ross last year, creating tension among rival groups.

Police in Christchurch have since investigated fire bombings and drive-by shootings linked to the gang’s arrival.

Stuff understands the Mongols, whose numbers locally have dwindled following recent arrests, have formed an alliance of sorts with the Rebels, another international bikie gang.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Police cordon off part of Whitefield and Aldersgate streets in Kaiapoi on Monday as they investigate the shooting.

Mongrel Mob members are known to associate with NHC members.

Investigators remained in Kaiapoi on Thursday as they examined the scene of the shooting and spoke to potential witnesses.

A police spokesperson urged anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

There is no apparent link between the double shooting and two suspected murders in the greater Christchurch area this year.

Kane Wayman, 46, a Head Hunters associate, died after he was allegedly repeatedly punched and kicked on January 1 after a night of drinking at the Mongols’ South Island headquarters on the outskirts of Christchurch.

Wayman and a couple of dozen other people had attended a New Year’s Eve party at the gang pad.

Four people, including Mongols members, have been charged with his murder.

Two days later, in an unrelated incident, Michael Joseph Graham, 57, died at a property in England St, Christchurch.

Police allege he was murdered by Nathan Ihaka Te Hana.