Masterton assault victim still suffering as attacker sentenced to jail

What was supposed to be an intimate birthday party celebrating a family patriarch's 60th birthday ended in an assault that nearly killed a man and split a family.

Around 9pm on Saturday, August 29 in Cole St, Masterton, Shain ‘Jason’ Johnson, 46, was hit by his wife’s sister’s partner.

The victim fell back and hit his head on the concrete floor of the garage. With a broken neck and bleeding brain he was transported to Wellington Hospital’s intensive care unit.

His wife Arlyn Johnson was told to stay nearby just in case he didn’t pull through.

His assailant, George Pahi, 33, of Marton, was sentenced in Masterton District Court on Thursday afternoon to 10 months’ imprisonment and ordered to attend a drug and alcohol programme.

The victim's wife thought the prison sentence was inadequate.

“This man nearly killed my husband and he gets what, 10 months? Jason nearly died. When they airlifted him, the ICU rung me that night and said you need to get here ... so we left in the early hours of the morning and went over to Wellington,” she said.

Judge Jan Kelly established a starting point for the sentence of 15 months’ imprisonment based on similar cases and gave Pahi a discount on the term for time served and an early guilty plea.

With some prompting from the judge, Pahi apologised to Arlyn Johnson in court before he was taken away to serve his sentence.

Pahi has a record of violent offending and was under court supervision when the August assault happened.

His lawyer Mike Kilbride recognised that his client inevitably faced a prison term and argued for a slightly lesser sentence.

Stuff Cole St, Masterton, where police were called to a serious assault on August 29.

Johnson’s mother-in-law, Julez Thompson, who hosted the party at her Masterton property, said outside the court the assault had split the family, and they had only recently reconciled with her other daughter, Pahi’s former partner.

The Johnsons had moved to Masterton with their six children from Wainuiomata just two weeks before the assault and now regretted the decision.

“I wish we’d never moved here. It’s put me off living in the Wairarapa. It’s so sad that it was my sister’s partner that did this,” Arlen Johnson said in her victim impact statement.

In the wake of the assault, the victim spent three days in an induced coma and suffered multiple brain bleeds.

After five days in the ICU, a week in the neurological ward and two weeks at Wairarapa Hospital in Masterton, he then spent three weeks in the ABI rehabilitation ward in Porirua.

His wife said he was still suffering the effects of the head trauma, was unable to work and tired easily.

“I honestly thought Jason might die. It’s been hard for us emotionally.”