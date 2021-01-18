Southland court-ordered programme changing attitudes to drink-driving

While the country was in alert level 4 for most of April, evidential breath and blood alcohol offences in Southland decreased. [File photo]

Shane Wilson says it's only good luck that his drink-driving did not kill anyone.

Wilson, 55, of Invercargill, who has multiple drink-driving convictions, says his attitude towards drink-driving has changed since taking part in an intensive court-ordered programme for repeat driving offenders.

At sessions of The Right Track, offenders speak to emergency services staff, see crashes and feel the wider effects of dangerous driving.

It began in Southland in 2018.

READ MORE:

* National programme for repeat driving offenders getting results in Southland

* Man driving erratically caught seven times over alcohol limit as Wellington police nab drink drivers

* Summer holidays on home detention too much for repeat drink-driver



Wilson wants all learner drivers to see crash scene photos to get a driver’s licence.

“That is where it really becomes real,” he said.

Wilson had two previous drink-driving convictions from decades ago, but his third in 2019 resulted in the court-ordered programme.

Wilson’s third conviction came from blowing a breath alcohol level of 989mcg. The legal limit on a full licence is 250mcg.

“It was only good luck I didn’t kill someone.”

Speaking to first responders and seeing crash photos altered him.

“It changes your brain,” Wilson said.

“It really is powerful.”

“They did not pull any punches. It’s quite a shock to the system, that’s for sure,” Wilson said.

Wilson would now like to become a support person for others going through the programme.

However, Eduk8 Charitable Trust programme director John Finch said under no circumstances should crash scene photos be shown to learners.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Right Track founder John Finch at the Southland Right Track Graduation in Methodist Community Centre Invercargill, 2018.

“If you actually show people pictures of crashes, the science shows that, especially young men, they will go out and prove that it is wrong,” Finch said.

Finch said the Southland Right Track programme runs on donations from community groups such as Road Safety Southland, the Invercargill Licensing Trust Foundation and Community Trust South.

However, the funding situation at the moment was “troublesome”, Finch said.

There was partial funding for two more programmes in Southland, beginning March and October, and the trust would have to make up the difference with reserves, he said.

“If funding partners came in and said right we’ll give you $10,000 a programme, for three programmes a year, and committed to two-three years, then it would be really sustainable,” Finch said.

Acting southern area commander inspector Jon Bisset was also not convinced learners needed to see a crash scene to get a driver's licence.

The programme was designed to be hard-hitting, he said, and was targeted at a certain audience.

Bisset was involved in starting The Right Track in Southland.

“It’s a good programme. Opens people’s eyes a little bit,” he said.

Blair Jackson/Stuff Inspector Jon Bisset, acting Southern area commander.

About 90 per cent of graduates had not re-offended, Bisset said.

“That’s the purpose, isn't it? We want to stop people from making bad choices that have terrible outcomes.”

In Southland between December 2017 to November 2018, police recorded 298 incidents where people exceeded alcohol or other substance limits​.

Between December 2018 to November 2019 that increased to 338.

It then dropped back to 298 between December 2019 to November 2020, which included the national lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.