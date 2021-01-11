Dying Christchurch mum 'devastated' by theft of her truck used for daughter's showjumping

A terminally ill Christchurch woman says she is devastated by the theft of her truck, which she used to take her daughter and their horse to showjumping competitions.

Mother-of-three Emily Chaplin said her Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and a 4x4 Polaris farming vehicle were taken from her home in Russley Rd, between 10am and 11am on Monday, January 4.

Her youngest child, 12-year-old daughter Phoebe, “lives for horses” but without the Toyota they cannot tow their float to equestrian shows or collect hay, Chaplin said.

The 44-year-old was diagnosed with metastatic bone cancer in 2016 and she receives hospital treatment every three weeks. She has not been told how long she has to live.

READ MORE:

* Five big-selling SUVs that have more than five seats

* Man steals bike, then van, then two cars in bizarre crime spree in Nelson

* How the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado flollops its way into your heart



Chaplin has also faced a number of other unfortunate events in the past two years, including having to be rehoused at short notice.

“I am devastated,” she said.

“Losing the Prado is another significant loss to me and my daughter. In the past 18 months I have lost my business, family members and our home.”

Supplied Phoebe Murray, 12, is a showjumper and “lives for horses”, says her mum, Emily Chaplin.

Phoebe hopes to become an equine vet and the family own seven miniature horses, two foals and three adult horses.

The theft of the Polaris meant they could not adequately tend to their grazing site, in Yaldhurst, Chaplin said.

“The Polaris was the only way we can feed the horses and harrow the paddocks.

“We are already struggling financially and can’t afford to replace the truck, which was our only vehicle to tow a float to get to horse shows which is Phoebe’s biggest passion and something I want to be able to enjoy with her.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Phoebe with her horse, Lass.

“It just seems as though when one problem is sorted, another arrives to take its place.”

Neither of the vehicles were insured, she said.

A police spokesman confirmed they had received a report of the stolen vehicles.