Neighbour guilty of harassing family next door in spite of restraining order

Former council and political candidate Mary O'Neill harassed the family living next door to her.

A woman's bizarre explanations for harassing her neighbours have been rejected by a judge.

Napier woman Mary O’Neill has been found guilty of harassing a couple and their two young children after Judge Gordon Matenga found her evidence to be “self-serving” and “evasive”.

The four guilty verdicts relate to acts performed by O’Neill in late February last year. Judge Matenga reached the verdicts late last month after a hearing in September last year.

The verdicts are the latest chapter in an 18-month conflict that began when Peter Malcouronne, partner Nicola Spicer and their two young children moved into a house on Shakespeare Road, next door to O’Neill, 56, and husband Thomas O’Neill, in June 2018.

Relations soured quickly and escalated to court proceedings. Following a two-day hearing in February last year, Malcouronne and O’Neill were issued restraining orders following months of hostility.

O’Neill breached the order within hours of the hearing ending. While walking past Spicer outside their homes O’Neill looked directly at Spicer while letting out a loud “faux or fake laugh” in her direction.

John Cowpland/Stuff O'Neill was found guilty last year of throwing a rock at an AA repair man.

O’Neill’s lawyer, Philip Ross, said she could have burst into spontaneous laughter for any manner of reasons.

“She may have looked up at her home and seen her husband pulling a face,” he said.

The judge favoured the evidence of Malcouronne and Spicer, who said the had been looking directly at Spicer when she let out the laugh.

The second incident occurred the next day, when O’Neill posted a comment alongside a link to a Stuff article ‘Napier Neighbours receive restraining orders against each other’ on her Facebook page. This was in breach of the restraining order, which prevented her from publishing any details of the proceedings “in any way whatsoever”.

The third incident occurred three days later when O’Neill made visual recordings of Spicer and the children as they were getting into their parked car.

Another neighbour described O’Neill holding her cellphone and tracking Spicer as she moved. O’Neill said she had been waving the cellphone around in a bid to receive coverage, which can be patchy in that area.

Under cross-examination about this event O’Neill disclosed she had 18 CCTV cameras in her home, three of which captured the street. She told the court she had footage taken on the day in question, and she had disclosed this footage. But neither Ross, or police had been provided with this.

Judge Matenga noted that when O’Neill was questioned further about this incident she became evasive and deflected questions with “totally irrelevant” allegations about inappropriate behaviour by other neighbours.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Judge Gordon Matenga issued his decision in late December following a hearing in September.

The judge said “I formed the view that Mrs O’Neill’s evidence was self-serving. She was evasive and once pressure was brought to bear in relation to issues which needed to be answered by her, Mrs O’Neill turned to irrelevant facts including her health and the size of her student loan to deflect the questioning”.

Judge Matenga was satisfied that O’Neill made the recordings, and noted that even by her own admission she had three CCTV cameras that were capable of recording Spicer and the children and this alone was a breach of the orders.

The fourth and final incident occurred on February 26 last year. As Malcouronne and Spicer unloaded their children and other items from their car, O’Neill drove past in her husband’s car. She slowed down, looked at the couple and the children and gave a long burst on the car's horn.

O’Neill denied tooting the horn, but Ross suggested people would toot their horn on Shakespeare Road as a way of warning birds they were coming.

Judge Matenga favoured the evidence of Malcouronne and Spicer over O’Neill's.

He found O’Neill guilty of four charges of breaching the restraining order. A sentencing date is yet to be set.

In July last year, O’Neill was found guilty of throwing a rock at an AA repair man fixing the family's car. She was convicted and discharged of a charge of threatening to injure.

O'Neill was an unsuccessful candidate in the 2019 Hawke's Bay Regional Council elections, but did receive 4131 votes.

A long-time member of the Alliance party, she ran for the Napier electorate seat in the 2014 and 2011. She won 59 votes in 2014, and 48 in 2011.