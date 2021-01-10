Assaulted man lay in room for a day and a half before he died

Police investigate the death of a man at a property on England St in Linwood, Christchurch.

A man who had been assaulted lay in his bedroom for a day and a half refusing medical help before he died.

Christchurch man Michael Joseph Graham, 57, died at a Kāinga Ora property in England St, Linwood on January 3. Nathan Ihaka Te Hana, aged 46, who lived at the same property, has been charged with his murder.

The housemate of both men, who did not want to be named, told Stuff on Sunday he and Graham spent most of New Year’s Day drinking. Te Hana, who he said did not drink, was away most of the day.

The housemate, who said he was “quite pissed” that evening, is the tenant in the state house and sleeps downstairs in the lounge, giving the two upstairs bedrooms to Graham and Te Hana.

About 8.30 the following morning, Graham went downstairs and spoke with the tenant and another man.

“He was down here for about half an hour and said ‘did someone have a go at me last night?’ and a friend of mine said ‘Nathan had a real good go at you’.”

Graham then said he was not feeling well and was going to go back to bed.

Steven Walton/Stuff A police tent was set up at the property in England St in Linwood, Christchurch.

“I didn’t really think much of it, I thought he’d just gone to sleep it off,” the housemate said.

“He was coherent… I had no reason to think he was in a bad way at that stage.”

About two hours later Te Hana came and spoke with the tenant asking if he had seen Graham.

“I said yeah he was down here this morning ...”

“I could sense that he was very, very worried about Michael and he was saying stuff like how much he loves me and stuff like that.”

Later that day one of Graham’s friends went to check on him and suggested calling an ambulance but he refused. The housemate said an ambulance was also offered on Friday night but he had been told Graham declined.

On the morning of January 3, one of the neighbours went to check on Graham and could not see him in his room.

“I thought he must’ve gone for a walk,” the housemate said.

Supplied Nathan Ihaka Te Hana, aged 46, has been charged with the murder of Michael Joseph Graham.

However, a couple of hours later, someone else went to check on Graham and found he had fallen between the bed and the wall.

“They said he’s in his room and he’s not looking good at all, can you come up and have a look, I think he needs an ambulance.

“He was breathing, he was in the recovery position between the bed and the wall.”

The housemate borrowed someone’s cellphone and called emergency services, checking his breathing until St John paramedics arrived.

“I had no idea he was on the way out.”

Paramedics would eventually tell him the 57-year-old was dead.

“I was shocked,” he said.

He said he was not allowed back into his home and was taken to the police station for an interview. He returned home on Wednesday.

“This is a bit of a drunken house and therefore things flare up without cause, but it’s all over the next day,” he said from his living room.

“I’ll be out Monday or Tuesday because I just hate this house. I’m really quiet, I’m so skinny, I’m not physical at all, but I get my fair amount of dealings to and I’m over it.”

He said he had not wanted Te Hana living there.

“I can’t say no to these f…… henchmen, I wouldn’t say they bully themselves their way back in, but they will come in, and they won’t leave. They leave me without an option.”

He first met Graham about six years ago through a friend who met him on the street. They lived together “off and on” since then.

“Lovely guy, got issues… he had a hard time, and he definitely had his problems, but he had a great heart. He was a good guy, he would do anything for anyone I reckon, but when he got drunk he changed quite a bit.”

Graham had been scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday on charges of wilful damage, assaulting police and resisting police.

The housemate said the charges related to an incident when he was walking home from Sydenham drunk. He went to sleep in a gutter but people kept checking if he was OK.

He eventually decided to walk away from the gutter and knocked off a vehicle’s wing mirror. Police were called and he had a “confrontation” with police.

Te Hana did not enter a plea to the murder charge and did not apply for bail during his appearance in the Christchurch District Court.

His lawyer requested that interim name suppression be granted to allow him to inform his family of his arrest. Judge Stephen O’Driscoll said that was not sufficient grounds for a name suppression order and declined the application.

Te Hana was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court on February 4.

As he was led away to the cells, a woman called out from the public gallery: “I’m sorry, Nathan.”