Alleged Raglan burglar arrested, recovered rings require return

The Raglan police are looking to find the rightful owners of a collection of rings, similar to these, which were recovered during a search warrant.

A teenager allegedly involved in a spate of burglaries in Raglan over the Christmas period has been arrested.

However, the police say further arrests could be coming, and they also need to find the rightful ​owners of property recovered during search warrants – including a collection of colourful rings.

A 19-year-old male is due to soon appear in the Hamilton District Court. He will be facing six charges laid in relation to a string of night-time commercial and residential burglaries in the town, between December 15 and 31 last year.

Goods including floor sanders, sound systems, a motorbike, an outboard engine, assorted jewellery and cash were taken from shops, bars, and three residential properties.

None of the occupants were at home at the time of the burglaries, which happened in the early hours of the morning.

The Raglan police have been making extensive enquiries over the holiday period and last week executed two search warrants through which they located “a significant amount of property”.

“We understand this type of criminal offending has a huge impact on residents and commercial business owners in Raglan,” Sergeant Hayden Martin said.

“Not only is it the violation of their homes but the loss of goods and income as a result.”

Those found to be responsible would be held to account, he said.

Investigations were continuing and the police were not ruling out further arrests.

They had been able to reunite some of the property with owners, but were still looking to locate the rightful homes for a floor sander and jewellery, including a collection of colourful rings.