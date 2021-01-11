Man on bail for alleged sex acts with minors arrested for having minors in bedroom

The man was granted bail again at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

A Marlborough teenager on bail for alleged sex acts with minors has been arrested for having minors in his bedroom.

The 19-year-old, who cannot be named, was first arrested on Christmas Eve for alleged sexual connections with two girls under the age of 16.

Police alleged the man had a sexual connection with a 14-year-old girl in November and December and that the man did an indecent act on a 12-year-old in September.

He was granted bail on Christmas Eve on the condition that he did not associate with anyone under the age of 16, or use the internet or a phone.

When police checked on the accused on January 7, he was found in his bedroom with a 15-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 14 year-old-girl, which was a breach of his bail conditions.

The teenagers in the bedroom were not the alleged victims.

The 19-year-old, who had no previous convictions, was taken into custody.

Duty lawyer Kent Arnott said the three teenagers showed up to the house uninvited.

Arnott said the accused and his mother had since accepted they should not have let the teenagers into the house.

“He's certainly had time to reflect on things, as has his mother,” Arnott said.

Bail was opposed by police, however Judge Richard Russell granted the man bail at the Blenheim District Court on Monday, with the same conditions as previously, and with a new condition not to contact or associate with the three teenagers who were in his bedroom.

A police prosecutor said she understood evidence was still being gathered and a full summary of facts had not yet been prepared.

The man would appear in the Blenheim District Court again on January 18.