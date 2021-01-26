Homicide investigation launched after man found dead at Bay of Plenty property

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a McLaren Falls Rd property [file photo]

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a Western Bay of Plenty property.

Police were called to the McLaren Falls Rd, Omanawa property, about 10pm on Monday following a report of a person being injured, a police statement said.

The man was found dead on police arrival.

One person is currently assisting with enquiries, which are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen people or vehicles acting suspiciously, to get in touch.

Information can be given by calling 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.