Woman allegedly stabbed her partner before burying him in makeshift grave

Kitchen hand Rena Maloney allegedly stabbed her partner late last year, then buried him in the backyard of the Christchurch home they shared.

Martin Orme Berry’s remains were discovered at a property he owned on Main North Rd, Papanui, on Wednesday morning after a woman, believed to be Maloney, contacted police and told them he was buried there.

Maloney, who is also known by the surname Joyce, was charged with murder on Wednesday afternoon and did not enter a plea when she appeared before Judge Quentin Hix in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday morning.

During the hearing, the 55-year-old remained largely silent, speaking only when asked a question by the judge.

Her defence counsel, Karen Chalmers, did not make applications for bail or name suppression.

Hix declined media applications to photograph the defendant in the dock.

Maloney was remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in the High Court at Christchurch on February 4.

Court documents allege she fatally stabbed Berry, a storeman who was also 55, on December 29.

Stuff Martin Berry and his partner lived in a rough cast house in Main North Rd.

On Wednesday evening, police said they wanted to hear from anyone who had been in contact with or visited the occupants of 139a Main North Rd since Christmas Day.

On Thursday morning investigators working on Operation Leaf – the codename for the homicide inquiry – were continuing a scene examination at the 1100-square-metre property, which has a long driveway and is masked by mature trees and shrubs. Investigators were back at the property on Thursday.

St Joseph’s School, a Catholic primary school, and a nuns’ residence are over the fence.

Two women, Berry’s mother and sister, are listed on the 2020 electoral roll as living at the property, but both live in the North Island.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Berry's remains were discovered at the Papanui property after a woman contacted police to tell them about a body.

Members of Berry's grieving family declined to comment on Wednesday.

Police said they believed the killing was an “isolated incident”.

“We want to reassure members of the public that there are no general safety concerns for the wider Papanui community.”

An autopsy and formal identification process would be carried out on Thursday. The scene examination would continue for several days, during which a scene guard would remain at the property.

According to property records, Berry bought the three-bedroom Main North Rd home in 2002.

It’s unclear how long he and Maloney, who previously lived in Manawatū, had been in a relationship.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff It is believed the body may have lain in the backyard of the house for at least a fortnight.

On Wednesday, as police guarded the property, a nearby resident said she knew the couple and used to see Berry walking his dog, but had not seen him for about a month.

The neighbour said she last saw his partner just before Christmas when she randomly visited to tell her she had stopped drinking alcohol and was taking medication that would make her “very sick” if she drank again.

The woman, believed to be Maloney, apologised for “the trouble” that had happened in the past, the neighbour said.

“But that was a good way back ... about the middle of the year.

Berry was born in Auckland. His parents were immigrants from England.

The homicide investigation is the third to have been launched in Christchurch in just 13 days.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Detectives arriving at the property on Main North Rd, Christchurch.

Kane Wayman, 46, an associate of the Head Hunters gang, died after he was allegedly repeatedly punched and kicked on January 1 after a night of drinking at the Mongols’ South Island headquarters on the outskirts of Christchurch.

Wayman and a couple of dozen other people had attended a New Year’s Eve party at the gang pad.

Four people, including Mongols members, have been charged with his murder.

Two days later, in an unrelated incident, Michael Joseph Graham, 57, died at a property in England St, Christchurch.

Police allege he was murdered by Nathan Ihaka Te Hana.

Anyone with information about Berry’s death is asked to call 105 and ask for their details to be passed to the Operation Leaf team.