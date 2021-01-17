The meth smuggler still fighting to clear his name

He was convicted in New Zealand’s biggest-ever meth trial. But after 13 years in prison, exhaustive attempts at clearing his name and a return to China, Guowei Deng says he lives to prove his innocence. Steve Kilgallon and Lucy Xia report.

For Guowei Deng, jail was a particularly solitary experience. For years, he believes he was the only Chinese inmate at Paremoremo, the high-security prison near Auckland. The only English language he had was picked up from fellow convicts he worked alongside in the laundry, factory, and kitchen, where he liked cooking them Chinese food.

His lawyers say Deng’s mental health deteriorated while incarcerated. In a translated submission to the Parole Board from 2016, the former restaurateur and shoe salesman put it more lyrically: “During this ten-year period, the most profound experience is inconstancy, unpredictability of human heart, friends who misled me. I often feel lonely and defeated in my prison cell…. The most painful is the thought of the suffering of my loved ones.”

In particular, he meant the son he had never met. Junjian was born three weeks after Deng was arrested in May 2006 for his part in what was then New Zealand’s biggest methamphetamine smuggling operation.

Junjian also wrote to the Parole Board in 2016, (although he may have been too young at the time to know the purpose of the letter), saying of his classmates: “Their fathers send them to school, and take them out to play, and buy them fun toys. Their fathers are their heroes, but my father is only a dial-a-father.”

It was an unsuccessful plea. Deng remained in jail, partly because he was steadfast in claiming his innocence. “I’ve never had a day of good mood since entering prison,” he says now, in his first interview since he was freed. “I’ve always felt the injustice towards me was weighing me down.”

Released and deported last year after 13 years in jail, Deng met his son for the first time - and discovered the girlfriend who had said she would wait for him had actually met and married someone else.

Deng now works as a real estate agent in Guangzhou, adapting to the rapid societal changes in China since his imprisonment.

supplied Convicted meth smuggler Guowei Deng and his son, Junjian, after his release from prison.

He’s also making a final plea to clear his name to the newly-formed Criminal Cases Review Commission - assisted by Jinyue ‘Paul’ Yang, a struck-off lawyer who converted Deng to Christianity while he was in prison. Deng says he’s desperate to clear his name. “No-one knows what the pain is that I have suffered for more than a decade.”

Yang has also written to Ang Lee suggesting the Oscar-winning director make a movie of Deng’s life story.

First scene

Perhaps the opening scene of Lee’s blockbuster would be the moment when Police and Customs worked out how the methamphetamine was arriving into New Zealand.

The newly-formed Isaac International Trade Ltd had imported a thousand tins of green paint and sacks of cement powder. The cement contained 154kg of pseudoephedrine granules - a precursor for meth - while encased in resin and sunk to the bottom of the paint tins was 96 one-kilogram bags of 79 per cent pure methamphetamine.

Police, suspicious of drips of paints on the sides of the tins, figured it out when they shoved sticks inside and realised they weren’t touching the bottom.

At the time, it was New Zealand’s biggest ever bust: with a street value estimated at $138m, there was enough meth for one in four New Zealanders to have a standard dose.

Now-retired Detective Inspector Bruce Good, the former head of organised crime investigations in Auckland, handled a lot of drugs cases, but he remembers ‘Operation Major’ because it demonstrated the size of our P problem.

Detective Inspector Bruce Good at a press conference in Auckland on May 25, 2006, with some of the haul found during the Operation Major raid, including drugs, guns, scales and a money counter.

“It opened a few people’s eyes in the senior parts of the police,” he says.

“We had been saying there is a problem here, and this goes to what we are saying. It gave my hierarchy a bit of a sense of [the size of the problem] - but none of us [his team] were particularly surprised by it.”

Good reckoned there were three other syndicates operating at the same time using similar methods. “The way you bring it in is up to the imagination of the offenders. And that one had us stumped for a while. We knew the drugs were there, we just couldn’t find them for a while.”

It was not the gang’s first rodeo. Police said it was a sophisticated operation. A Chinese national would arrive in New Zealand, form a company ostensibly importing legitimate goods, open a bank account and hire a storage unit. Then they would go back to China, arrange a shipment, and return to New Zealand to supervise its arrival.

At first, the group used a company called Polymer Technology, which purported to import rubber surfacing for sports courts, produced glossy brochures and brought in five shipments between January 2005 and May 2006 before the police caught on. A jury would later accept these were drug importations.

The Crown argued that when Polymer Technology’s December 2005 shipment was searched - albeit unsuccessfully - by Customs, the gang changed the company name and some personnel, but kept the same MO.

Deng wasn’t charged in relation to the Polymer importations, but he was for what police argued was a crucial role in the ‘Isaac Shipment’.

Once aware, Customs allowed the shipment to arrive at Isaac’s storage unit. When theology student and aspiring Presbyterian minister Kai Lok ‘Billy’ Fung arrived to collect the drugs, they arrested him.

Grabbing Fung was essential, says Good: “The whole idea is to try and take it as far as you can and go down the line: they put up some stupid little idiot as the ‘catcher’, and you get him, but you want to get into the main people.”

Fung, Isaac International’s sole shareholder, agreed to help execute a sting operation in return for a softer sentence (he got 15 years, reduced to five on appeal). So police loaded 20kg of a placebo powder, along with 50 grams of real meth, into Fung’s hired Toyota Corolla, and left it in the car park at the St Luke’s shopping mall.

And that’s where Guowei Deng came into the story.

The refugee

AP The most famous image from the Tiananmen Square democracy protests: June 5, 1989, a man blocks a row of tanks as Chinese government forces crush a student-led demonstration.

Guowei Deng wasn’t at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on June 3 and 4, 1989, when troops and tanks brutally suppressed peaceful pro-democracy protests.

He owned a shoe shop in Guangzhou, some 2000km away, but a year later, he says, he gave water to students participating in so-called ‘ripple protests’.

While police never investigated him, he says he worried for his safety when he saw them questioning neighbouring shopkeepers about the protests.

So when Deng came to New Zealand in May 1991, he claimed asylum on the grounds that he was liable to be persecuted by the authorities.

A Chinese New Zealander who worked in Beijing in 1989 and supported the country’s democracy movement says it wasn’t difficult for people sympathetic to the protests, but with little real involvement, to use them to secure refugee status in western countries in the early 1990s.

Initially, Deng was denied refugee status, but won on appeal and by December 1997, had gained residency. Convictions on 11 charges for minor fraud offending prevented him from turning that into citizenship.

These were, Deng says, “hard years”. He worked in restaurants in Rotorua and Auckland before opening his own noodle shop on Auckland’s K Rd, and had his first son, Ivan.

Then Deng began to travel back and forth, making 22 return trips to Hong Kong and China between 1998 and 2006. After the Chinese consul confirmed he was ‘not a person of interest’ for the authorities, he also received two Chinese passports.

In the three years before his arrest, he made only two short ‘business’ trips to New Zealand, instead spending time in Guangzhou and Chong Qing, where he had restaurant interests, and caring for his estranged, terminally-ill mother, with whom he’d reunited after placing newspaper advertisements searching for her.

He’d also formed a new relationship with Na Yang, the mother of his future second child, after meeting her on a trip to China buying kitchen equipment for his new Auckland restaurant, Flower City.

Yang was two weeks from her due date when Deng, then 43 years old, flew back into Auckland on May 21, 2006.

He was here, he says, to see Ivan, arrange milk powder deliveries back to China for his future son, and to oversee operations at Flower City.

Deng told Stuff that she dropped his bags at home in Avondale, west Auckland, then went to his friend Fan Li’s house on Kohimarama Rd, St Heliers. His purpose was to repay about $3000 he said Fan had lent him to buy a new stationwagon (at other times, Deng has said the car was rented, or bought on finance).

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The house at Kohimarama Rd, St Heliers, where Fan Li ran his drugs operation.

The men had met about four years earlier when Fan, recently out of jail, had asked for a job at Flower City. Instead, Deng paid him to be his interpreter, but said he knew nothing of his involvement in drugs: “There didn’t seem to be any problems with him.” He says he knew none of the other five defendants in the Isaac case.

After arriving at Fan’s, Deng says jetlag overcame him, and he fell asleep on the couch. Next morning, he says, Fan agreed to drive him home. But then Billy Fung phoned up telling him about the car at the mall. Deng wasn’t surprised by this - Fan was a car dealer.

CCTV footage showed Fan park up at St Luke’s and retrieve the Corolla’s keys from the wheel arch while Deng lingered in the background. Deng says he then wandered off to look at baby formula, before returning to Kohimarama Rd in the Corolla with Fan.

Police and Customs followed.

As Deng’s advocate, Paul Yang, puts it, he was “sitting on Fan’s sofa puzzling what had happened” when the cops kicked the door in.

They found the placebo bags opened, a money counter, scales, $60,000 in cash, several loaded guns, fake passports and multiple cellphones. They arrested both men. Guowei Deng wouldn’t be a free man for another 13 years.

Wrong place, wrong time

Deng always claimed he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, or as his advocate, Yang, puts it: “The vague coincidence of timing is not evidence.” But he has always struggled to convince anyone that was the case.

Deng has a laundry list of complaints he says adds up to a miscarriage of justice which shouldn’t have happened in a “developed and civilised country”.

He's upset that potentially-favourable defence witnesses weren't called - a car dealer who could help explain his fateful visit to Fan’s house, or a travel agent, who would say she had pre-determined his travel back to New Zealand (to counter the suspicious fact he’d returned a day before the drugs arrived).

He also regrets not giving evidence in his own defence, and that the first trial was allowed to continue once the jury dropped to nine jurors. He feels those nine pre-judged him: “they didn’t want to look at us in the dock”.

When he got to appeal, he’s upset that a Chinese translator supplied by the court allegedly fell asleep on the opening day, and didn’t front for the second. His counsel, David Young, was also absent on day two, with another lawyer, veteran criminal specialist Marie Dyhrberg, covering (Young, who had prior commitments, says that essentially all Deng’s business was concluded on day one, with the other defendants heard on day two).

He's also deeply dissatisfied with Josiah Wong, a Cantonese-speaking Auckland criminal lawyer who was his junior counsel at both trials, fostering a deep hatred of Wong which drove him to write an abusive letter about Wong to John Key in 2011. Wong declined to comment.

In the years since his conviction, Deng has cycled through some of New Zealand’s most reputable criminal trial lawyers. But his biggest supporter has been Jinyue Yang, a much less distinguished figure.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jinyue Yang, aka Paul Young, has been a passionate advocate of Deng’s innocence.

He became involved when Deng’s brother saw his advertisement in a Chinese Christian newspaper.

Yang says he visited Deng about a dozen times in prison, but would speak with him for an hour each day on the phone. Along the way, Yang converted Deng to Christianity.

Yang lost his ability to practice law in October 2020 when the Lawyers and Conveyancing Disciplinary Tribunal suspended him for two and a half years for being "unprofessional, negligent and incompetent". He had already served a 15-month ban after being found guilty of misconduct and negligence in 2018.

Young protests his own innocence, but says has no desire to regain his licence and instead is acting as a workers’ advocate - and pursuing Deng’s innocence. He says the case against Deng is entirely circumstantial.

“So I know all the details, but I think the most convincing is when he applied for parole, he still insists on his innocence,” he says. “I judge from the way he speaks, and he is adamant, always [of his innocence].”

The biggest issue for Deng’s ‘wrong place, wrong time’ defence was the evidence of a policeman, a highly-decorated drugs specialist called Mike Beal. Beal was the first cop through the door when Kohimarama Rd was raided.

He gave evidence that when he arrived, Deng was on the sofa, trying to call ‘Raymond’, the Chinese-based mastermind of the plot (Raymond was never caught).

When the other police arrived, three phones were beside Deng on the couch. One had been used multiple times to call Raymond on May 21 and May 22, and one had Raymond as its first contact, but without the Chinese prefix, suggesting it had always been used within China.

At trial in 2008, Deng was sentenced to 17 years in jail. Justice Patricia Courtney said he’d played an equal role in the pickup of the drugs, that his story about visiting Fan was implausible, and there was “no prospect of you persuading the jury that you happened to be in a house with opened bags of methamphetamine for innocent purposes”.

Among his co-defendants, Fan received 19 years and six months, while the two masterminds, Chen Ming Chan and Pan Weifeng, received unprecedented life sentences.

Bruce Good says that was the mark of Operation Major’s success: they got most of the big players and secured long sentences. “It was significant how people got significant sentences - it showed where we, and the courts, thought they stood as players.”

Some of the defendants, including Deng, went to appeal in 2009 - as did the Solicitor-General, who sought tougher sentences.

But the court reaffirmed Chen and Pan’s life terms. Fan’s sentence rose to 25 years. And so did Deng’s. The appeal court shared Courtney’s view that the evidence against Deng was “overwhelming”.

The Press The front page of The Press from 2008, reporting the appeal hearings of the defendants in 'Operation Major'.

Deng tried to recall that decision by pointing to the failure to call witnesses and the interpretation issues, but was rejected. When he tried similar arguments in 2013 to persuade the Supreme Court for leave to make a fresh appeal, he was also declined, as was an alternate argument that his sentence was manifestly excessive as he was “not a crucial player” in the scheme. The court said there was no miscarriage of justice nor public interest in ordering a re-trial.

That exhausted the formal justice system, leaving Deng locked up in Paremoremo, where reports described a generally compliant and ‘always respectful’ prisoner, although he was several times caught with contraband food and medicines.

But it took nine years for his high-risk rating to be lowered to allow his transfer to the lower-security Auckland South prison at Wiri.

His poor language skills prevented him enrolling in the rehabilitative courses, which would have aided parole, but he admits reluctance to attend anyway for fear it would be considered an admission of guilt.

Despite saying he was well-treated, he suffered growing paranoia that the government would kill him in his cell to stop the “truth” emerging about his miscarriage of justice. At one stage, he wrote to the Immigration Protection Tribunal asking them to guarantee his safety.

One day, he ran into Fan Li, whom he claims apologised for everything and said he’d told police Deng wasn’t involved in the importations.

But Deng repeatedly failed to convince the Parole Board he wouldn’t become embroiled in drugs again.

Each time he went before them, he assembled testimony from his family that a law-abiding life awaited in China. In 2016, he said he wanted to return to his family, to “fulfil his duty as a father”. He’d matured and become more respectful and planned to return to the restaurant trade. “I hope the parole board will be considerate, there are not many decades in one’s lifespan. I long to return to society, to spend my old age.”

As well as little Jinjuan’s letter, Deng’s girlfriend Na Yang and her parents also wrote to the Parole Board, as did his sister, offering to pay his airfare. The board heard Deng had a low chance of re-offending and a good release plan but was clearly worried he would again conspire to import methamphetamine, and said it wasn’t satisfied he’d cut ties to the underworld.

Supplied Deng didn't see his son, left, for the first 12 years of his life.

Parole was denied, as were two 2017 requests for re-hearings, and Deng was again refused parole in May 2018, when Na Yang’s mother, Wu Xuhui, wrote to the board that Deng had paid for his mistakes.

“Being his grandmother, I struggle to rationalise a 12-year-long cover-up story in the face of the child’s pure affection and his innocent eyes… when Guowei makes his daily phonecall, we could still see his deep longing for his son, and his self-reproach in the same breath.” This time, she promised Deng would live with her daughter and work in a restaurant, and she had already enrolled him in a pastry chef’s course. He had, she said, “learned a profound lesson”.

But Judge Charles Blackie said Deng “clearly remains an undue risk… and therefore parole is declined”.

Deng was also pursuing another path to freedom. As early as 2014, he began campaigning to be deported back to China. To do that, he needed to lose his refugee status, because refugees cannot be deported back to their home country.

Permanent residents, however, can be deported if they are sentenced to a jail term of five years or more, within 10 years of securing residency.

And this was where Yang was his ardent supporter, writing several times to successive immigration ministers, Michael Woodhouse (National) and Iain Lees-Galloway (Labour), and to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, asking for Deng to be sent home.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Yang mounted a lengthy letter-writing campaign in Deng’s defence.

He told Woodhouse about the offer to director Ang Lee, and that Deng had discovered God. “He is very sure that God will open a door for him to go home. He is willing to forgive those who made him into prison… we pray with tears that God will touch the heart of Hon Woodhouse to deport Mr Deng in the near future.”

In 2014, the Refugee Status Board had told Deng to prepare for deportation, but nothing happened for several years. Then Deng applied under Article 1 of the Refugee Convention, which says a refugee’s status can be rescinded if they “voluntarily re-establish themselves in their country of origin”. The Immigration Protection Tribunal agreed and terminated his refugee status in May 2017.

It was, says Young, a “very rare” move, “but he has no choice, it is like a lock on him and he has to release it”.

That August, Immigration NZ’s bureaucracy swung into action, serving him a deportation liability notice and a deportation order on the same day, with Deng waiving his right to appeal.

Deng believes Immigration NZ originally misunderstood the law and thus delayed his deportation by two years. Immigration NZ general manager Steve Vaughan says that’s not true. He could only be deported once his refugee status was cancelled and he was released - neither action was within their power. Immigration NZ did its paperwork promptly, but any early release was always in the minister’s hands - and successive ministers were unsympathetic.

supplied/Stuff Criminal lawyer Michael Kan secured Deng’s release in 2019.

Finally, Deng secured parole. His latest and last lawyer, Michael Kan, says his struggle to learn English had not helped him, and he had begun to mentally deteriorate. That consistent family support and a good psychological assessment (which Deng himself paid for) tipped the balance. Deng, he says, was “thrilled”. He was put on a plane back to China on March 21, 2019.

Life outside

While Deng learned on his return to China that Na Yang had met and married someone else, he says Yang and her family still remain supportive and believe in his innocence.

She lives in Chongqing, 1200km away from his home in Guangzhou, but Junjian, now 12, visits him regularly, and still doesn’t know his father was in prison.

Supplied Convicted meth smuggler Guowei Deng back home in Guangzhou, China, where he works in real estate.

This, he says, is a family broken by a miscarriage of justice, with two sons who grew up without a father, one of whom he rarely sees. He has petitioned the newly-formed Criminal Cases Review Commission to investigate his conviction and clear his name.

Former policeman Bruce Good is unperturbed by Deng’s pursuit of a review. “I don’t know what the point is. It’s pushing it uphill, as far as I am concerned, but he is entitled to do that. We have nothing to worry about, nothing to hide, we did nothing wrong - and it’s been through the courts and it’s been tested.”

The commission expected to field 125 cases in its first year, but had reached that figure by the end of November, five months into its existence.

The commission says it completes a full ‘due diligence’ review of all documents for every case it fields, and a commissioner then makes a decision on whether to proceed further. That takes about three months and documents are still being gathered in Deng’s case.

Deng has little optimism the commission will clear his name - but he will still try. “I strongly hope they can investigate (this case), including investigation by the west and the east… I am willing to be investigated.”

In October, Young even wrote to the UN Human Rights commissioner in Geneva asking the commission to intervene, on the usual grounds: an incompetent judge, an incompetent lawyer, poor interpretation and a lack of evidence.

Clearing his name by whatever means is now Guowei Deng’s priority in life. “For each day that I am alive, I just want to bring down Josiah Wong and expose the truth… there’s nothing else that I’d live for,” he says.

“I have no interest in anything other than that.”