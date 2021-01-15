Friend grieves for cricket fan with 'amazing demeanour' found in backyard grave

A man whose body was found buried in a makeshift grave two weeks after he was allegedly stabbed was an “excellent sportsman” and a “very clever man”, a grieving friend says.

Martin Orme Berry’s remains were discovered in the backyard of a property he owned in Papanui, Christchurch on Wednesday after a woman, believed to be kitchen hand Rena Maloney, contacted police and told them he was buried there.

Maloney, who is also known by the surname Joyce, was charged with murder later that day.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Martin Orme Berry's remains were discovered at the property in Papanui, Christchurch after a woman contacted police to tell them about a body.

She did not enter a plea when she appeared before Judge Quentin Hix in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday morning.

A friend of Berry’s, who declined to be named, told Stuff he was a “clever man” who would be “sorely missed”.

The man first met Berry, who was 55 and born in Auckland after his parents immigrated from England, in the mid-1980s through cricket.

They quickly became good friends, travelling across the North Island together for work.

Stuff Martin Berry and his partner lived in a rough cast house in Main North Rd.

Berry eventually found his career as a storeman in Whanganui before moving to Christchurch with his mother in 2002.

The friend said Berry later worked as a storeman for Foodstuffs.

His mother would later move back to the North Island, with Maloney – who Stuff understands moved to New Zealand more than 15 years ago from the United Kingdom – moving into the Papanui home.

The friend said Berry had a “very good memory”.

“He had a lot of sports knowledge and general knowledge, so he could go into any of those pub quizzes and win it every time. He was a very clever man.

“He was an exceptional sportsman, very fair-play sort of guy, a very good cricket umpire. And his general knowledge and demeanour were just amazing.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Detectives arriving at the property on Main North Rd, Christchurch.

The man learned of Berry’s death on Wednesday through a mutual friend, and said the group of friends from cricket are still coming to terms with their loss.

“He is sadly missed.”

Maloney lived in Manawatū, where her ex-husband still lives, and it is unclear how long she and Berry had been in a relationship.

Court documents allege she fatally stabbed Berry on December 29.

The 55-year-old was remanded in custody at Thursday’s hearing after her defence counsel, Karen Chalmers, did not make applications for bail or name suppression.

She is due to appear in the High Court at Christchurch on February 4.

Following the discovery of Berry’s body on Wednesday, police said they wanted to hear from anyone who had been in contact with or visited the occupants of 139a Main North Rd since Christmas Day.

Investigators working on Operation Leaf – the codename for the homicide inquiry – continued examining the 1100-square-metre property on Thursday.

The home has a long driveway and is masked by mature trees and shrubs, while St Joseph’s School, a Catholic primary school, and a nuns’ residence are over the fence.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff It is believed the body may have lain in the backyard of the house for at least a fortnight.

According to property records, Berry bought the three-bedroom Main North Rd home in 2002.

Members of Berry's grieving family declined to comment on Wednesday; an autopsy and formal identification process were carried out on Thursday.

Police said they believed the killing was an “isolated incident”.

“We want to reassure members of the public that there are no general safety concerns for the wider Papanui community.”

The homicide investigation is the third to have been launched in Christchurch in just 13 days.

Anyone with information about Berry’s death is asked to call 105 and ask for their details to be passed to the Operation Leaf team.