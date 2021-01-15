Alleged killer told friend victim was 'on a bender' to explain his absence

A woman accused of stabbing her partner two weeks before his body was found buried in a makeshift grave allegedly explained his absence as being on a “bender”.

Since Wednesday, when the police launched a homicide investigation into the death of Martin Orme Berry, more details have emerged including that several people visited the property in the weeks after he was allegedly murdered.

Berry’s remains were discovered in the backyard of a property he owned in Papanui, Christchurch after a woman, believed to be kitchen hand Rena Maloney, walked into a police station and said he was buried there.

Maloney, also known by the surname Joyce, was charged with murder later that day.

A friend of Berry, whose husband went to a Whanganui school with the 55-year-old, told Stuff she rang Berry’s home phone on Saturday, January 9, as part of a routine of calling him once a month.

The friend claimed Maloney, who moved to New Zealand more than 15 years ago from the United Kingdom, answered the phone and said Berry was “on a bender”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Martin Orme Berry's remains were discovered at the property in Papanui, Christchurch after a woman contacted police to tell them about a body.

“Martin used to be an alcoholic, but he hadn’t touched anything for like 18 months,” the friend said.

“My alarm bells went up straight away, that something wasn’t quite right and it was just bizarre.”

The friend called back again the following day and was told by Maloney that Berry had come around and picked up some of his stuff and gone back to see a friend.

The couple have since reported the information to police.

The friend’s husband said he last spoke to Berry on the phone about a month ago. They became good friends at school together, played cricket together and worked together at the same business as storemen.

Stuff Martin Berry and his partner lived in a rough cast house in Main North Rd.

“Apart from cricket, chess was a forte of his – he was very good at strategy and he had a huge interest in bees.

“He was a very interesting character.”

Stuff understands several people have responded to a police appeal for people who had contact with or visited the occupants of 139a Main North Rd since Christmas Day to come forward.

It is understood both Maloney and Berry were unemployed at the time of his death.

Maloney did not enter a plea when she appeared before Judge Quentin Hix in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday morning.

Maloney lived in Manawatū, where her ex-husband still lives, and it is unclear how long she and Berry had been in a relationship.

Court documents allege she fatally stabbed Berry on December 29.

The 55-year-old was remanded in custody at Thursday’s hearing after her defence counsel, Karen Chalmers, did not make applications for bail or name suppression.

She is due to appear in the High Court at Christchurch on February 4.

Investigators working on Operation Leaf – the codename for the homicide inquiry – have spent recent days examining the 1100-square-metre property.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Detectives arriving at the property on Main North Rd, Christchurch.

The home has a long driveway and is masked by mature trees and shrubs, while St Joseph’s School, a Catholic primary school, and a nuns’ residence are over the fence.

An autopsy and formal identification process were carried out on Thursday.

Police said they believed the killing was an “isolated incident”.

“We want to reassure members of the public that there are no general safety concerns for the wider Papanui community.”

The homicide investigation is the third to have been launched in Christchurch in just 13 days.

Anyone with information about Berry’s death is asked to call 105 and ask for their details to be passed to the Operation Leaf team.