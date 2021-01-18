Fire in 120-year-old Horowhenua hotel considered to be arson

A Horowhenua volunteer firefighter was called in to douse his own hotel after emergency services were responded to a blaze in the middle of the night.

Firefighters found Shannon's Club Hotel, on the corner of Ballance St and Plimmer Tce, ablaze at 12.53am on Monday, Fire and Emergency spokesman Carlos Dempsey said.

Police were now investigating the fire, which was considered to be arson, a spokeswoman said.

The owner of the 120-year-old heritage hotel heard the fire alarm and rushed to the hotel, before working to extinguish the blaze.

READ MORE:

* Horowhenua club hotel burns in suspicious blaze

* Firefighters rush to forestry blaze in Rangiwahia

* Suspicious car fire burns through barn in Levin



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The fire was being investigated by police, and was considered to be arson.

It was a long and emotional night, but he said the precautions inside building had done a good job of containing the fire.

The only proof of the blaze from the street when Stuff visited on Monday afternoon, was the smell of burnt wood, as the fire had been contained to the rear of the property.

There were three people living in the hotel, which was now uninhabitable. The owner said they had been put up elsewhere, but it was his dream to restore the hotel and turn it into a destination, with luxury and long-term accommodation.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The 120-year-old heritage building was housing three people before the blaze.

The pub had been closed for three years and his long-term plan was for it to reopen.

He said the hotel was salvageable, and he would continue to work towards repairing the structure.

Crews from Shannon, Levin, Tokomaru and Foxton attended the blaze.

A detour was put in place for motorists on State Highway 57, a police spokeswoman said.

A scene guard was in place overnight and firefighters were still at the scene at 7.30am after the ashes began to smoke again.