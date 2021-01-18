Horowhenua club hotel burns in suspicious blaze

Investigators are working to uncover the cause of the blaze that burned through Shannon's Club Hotel overnight. (File photo)

A large fire has been deemed suspicious after it tore through a hotel overnight.

Firefighters found Shannon's Club Hotel well ablaze on the corner of Ballance St and Plimmer Tce at 12.53am on Monday, about 30 kilometres south of Palmerston North, Fire and Emergency spokesman Carlos Dempsey said.

Crews from Shannon, Levin, Tokomaru and Foxton battled the flames as they engulfed the hotel.

A detour was put in place for motorists on State Highway 57, a police spokeswoman said. The road is now open.

A scene guard was in place overnight and firefighters were still at the scene at 7.30am after the ashes began to smoke again.

Police and fire investigators would visit the ruins later in the day to determine the cause of the blaze, Dempsey said.

It was the last standing pub for locals following a fire that burned down the Albion Hotel in 2011.