Alleged burglars arrested but Goldie painting worth 'well over $500,000' still missing

A painting by C F Goldie was among items stolen from a Hamilton East home in late December or early January.

Three arrests have been made in relation to art and antiques stolen in Hamilton but a painting believed to be an original by one of New Zealand's most famous artists is still missing.

The burglary happened in the Hamilton East area between December 27, 2020, and January 3, 2021.

A painting titled Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing, by New Zealand artist Charles Frederick Goldie, was stolen. It is said to be worth “well over half a million dollars”.

Several other unique artworks and antiques were also taken.

Police recovered some stolen property when they searched a Hamilton address on Saturday, a statement said.

Three men aged 41, 45 and 49 were set to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday, jointly charged with burglary.

However, police are still looking for the Goldie painting and asking for any information that may lead to its recovery.

A Noble Relic of a Noble Race, which sold at auction for $1,377,600.

Looking at a photo of the stolen painting, Webb's auction house head of art Charles Ninow said earlier the piece appeared to be an original worth “well over half a million dollars”.

“It is very unlikely it is a fake because on an angle it has a sheen on it and you can see it has got quite a heavy brush stroke,” Ninow said.

“Goldie used to paint the priming layer on to the canvas in a pattern and then quite a heavy varnish afterwards. The fact that it has got that would suggest it is an original.”

Ninow said the last time the original piece was sold was in 2012, at a different auction house, going for $280,000.

If it was fake, he said paintings like famous fraudster Karl Sim’s works would go for hundreds of dollars but they were not “valued” work.

“He is worth way more than that now and well over half a million dollars. I would have to see it in the flesh to really give a true sense of its value but you are looking at a price between half a million to just under a million.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Three men have been charged with burglary and were due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday.

The increase in price was due to fewer and fewer Goldie paintings being put on the market, he said.

“They are amazing investments. They just go up and up and up each year. Most people who are buying them are not buying them to sell to make a profit.”

The stolen painting, of Ngāti Maru and Ngāti Paoa chief Hori Pokai, was done in 1933, when Goldie was aged 63.

Goldie's most expensive piece, A Noble Relic of a Noble Race, of Ngāti Manawa chief Wharekauri Tahuna, sold for $1,337,687 at an auction in Auckland in 2016.

When paintings were stolen they “tend to go underground” because “nobody in the art world will touch it”, Ninow said.

Police said art theft was on the rise after they recovered more than 30 art pieces which were stolen from several homes in the Coromandel area in the past few months.

Anyone with any information can call police on 105 or give information anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.