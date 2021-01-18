Drunk mum takes off from police stop with toddlers in the back seat

A complaint to police resulted in two drink-drivers from the same vehicle being nabbed. (File photo)

An intoxicated woman drove off with her two young children in the back seat while her partner was being processed for drink-driving.

The incident happened on State Highway 1 between the South Otago towns of Clinton and Balclutha on Saturday.

Police were contacted by a concerned motorist who saw a vehicle repeatedly crossing the centreline and passing other vehicles on blind corners, Detective Sergeant Scott McMulkin said.

The vehicle was later spotted in Balclutha travelling on the wrong side of the road and above the speed limit.

The 25-year-old male driver, who had driven from Invercargill, was processed for drink-driving and recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 600 micrograms. The legal limit is 250mcg.

The man had been heading towards Milton, which was where his partner tried to go when she drove away from the scene with their children – aged 1 and 2 – in the back seat.

She was later stopped by police and recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 861mcg.

Both drivers will appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.