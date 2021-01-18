Seatoun school's gate saga concluded, man's actions 'well-intentioned'

St Anthony’s School gate has surfaced, not stolen as first suspected, but taken for tidying up by a well-meaning community member.

The great gate saga of St Anthony’s School has been solved, the product of a well-meaning but poorly communicated act of community kindness.

The gate was discovered missing from the small school in Seatoun during a walk around the school by Principal Denise Johnson on Friday.

The distinctive light blue gate, which normally stood between the school yard and a path to the road, beside the neighbouring parish, part of a matching set, had been removed, bolts and all.

Johnson had since been contacted by a member of the community who “put his hand up for the gate saga”.

“He had time on his hands unexpectedly and thought he'd remove, tidy it up and reposition the gate to support the flow between the school and church more easily.”

A St Anthony’s parent saw a man putting the gate into his car last Monday, but as neither the school nor the next-door parish had commissioned any repairs, it was assumed to have been taken and the incident was reported to police.

Johnson described his actions as well-intentioned but lacking communication.

“As I said to him, he should have let either the parish or me know first as of course, it has caused quite a drama,” she said.

“Hoping for no more surprises in 2021.”