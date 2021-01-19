Dispute between neighbours ends with racial slur being emailed to employer

The former workers’ village at Waipori Falls, about an hour west of Duendin. (File photo)

An artist landed herself in court after sending an email to her victim's employer that included a racial slur.

Tension between the woman and her neighbour at the remote Waipori Falls village, about an hour west of Dunedin, began in 2014 following a boundary dispute and allegations of dumped rubbish, flowing raw sewage, trespassing and vandalism.

Michelle Annand emailed her neighbour's employer, the Southern District Health Board, venting her frustration over the dispute and questioning the neighbour's fitness as a nurse.

Annad described the neighbour as evil, violent and destructive, and questioned whether the neighbour’s husband had a “psych disorder”.

Mike Crean/Stuff The Waipori power scheme, owned by Trust Power, is located near the small village.

“Is this synonymous with being a nurse for the Southern District Health Board? I do not think so,” Annand wrote to the board.

“It is unfortunate that I am inclined towards writing this, but [the victim and her husband] have put me in a situation whereby I do not even like to go to my own house as I do not know what damage they might do next. As it is they have gone far too far.”

The victim was embarrassed by the allegations, a court decision released last month said.

Annand was convicted last year of posting a digital communication with intent to cause harm, and was sentenced to 40 hours’ community work and ordered to pay $250 in reparations.

She later appealed the conviction, claiming there had been a miscarriage of justice.

Supplied This old photo shows the former Waipori township before it was drowned by the forming of the lake.

In her decision released last month, High Court Justice Rachel Dunningham acknowledged there had been lengthy delays in the case, which took more than a year to be resolved.

She noted Annand, who had since sold her home and left the village, had started civil proceedings against the victim’s husband. The civil proceedings were later dropped.

At her judge-alone trial in July, Annand admitted sending the email, which included a racial slur against the victim, but said she did it to enforce her property rights, and had not intended to hurt the victim's career.

The victim found the email extremely distressing, the court heard.

Mike Crean/Stuff The Waipori power scheme in Otago sits near Waipori falls and a small village.

She was deeply offended by the racial slur and was concerned about the effect the email had on her employment.

The sentencing judge was satisfied the email caused the victim serious emotional distress, and noted Annand had acknowledged her actions by telling a police officer she should not have involved the victim’s workplace.

Annand denied the admission, and said she wrote the email because police and other agencies had failed to help her with the dispute.

She argued she was the one who had been most harmed, and should not have a conviction, which could potentially affect her ability to travel.

She said she lost money when an earlier sale of her house fell through and wasted more money engaging a surveyor to resolve the boundary dispute.

Justice Dunningham said Annand’s evidence provided a “comprehensive picture of the level of stress she was under and the factors which drove her to act in the way she did”.

The judge did not agree a miscarriage of justice had occurred though and dismissed the appeal.

Annand, who is now understood to be in Christchurch, has been approached for comment.