Boozed-up woman threatens to kill police officer, his wife and family

Harena Carmel Mason, 48

A woman told a police officer she knew where he lived and would get gang members to kill his family as he transported her to Blenheim police station.

Harena Carmel Mason, 48, had been drinking at a house in Picton on December 14 last year when her “behaviour deteriorated” and she got argumentative and aggressive with the family at the house.

A police summary of facts said Mason was told to leave, so she turned on a woman, throwing her into the corner of the room, causing a cut to her forehead.

She was asked to leave again, at which point she followed the victim outside and pushed her to the ground before leaving.

A short time later, police found Mason.

The summary said she immediately became argumentative and aggressive.

Despite several warnings she grabbed onto a police officer’s wrist and tried to push him away, the summary said.

Mason was arrested and placed into the back of a patrol vehicle.

The officer was standing next to Mason speaking to her through an open door and Mason kicked him several times in the thigh.

She also spat at him on the arm.

While being driven to the police station the defendant repeated multiple times over a 25-minute period she was going to kill the officer, his wife and children.

The summary said she was explicit in her threats and spoke with detail stating how she would kill them.

She also threatened to have family members and gang associates assist in the killing, and told the officer she knew where he lived.

Mason pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill, assaulting police and common assault in the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Judge Richard Russell told Mason he took her type of offending seriously.

“You should be ashamed of yourself in the way that you have behaved ... making the very serious threats that you made,” Judge Russell said.

Mason was remanded on bail and would be sentenced on March 1.