Dairy owner shot in leg during robbery in south Auckland

Police are investigating the aggravated robbery at a dairy on Halsey Rd, Manurewa.

A dairy owner has been shot in the leg after a robbery in south Auckland.

Police said they were investigating an aggravated robbery which took place at a Halsey Rd, Manurewa, dairy.

Two offenders who entered the dairy about 6.30pm stole cash and cigarettes after presenting a firearm at the owner.

Police said before they left the scene in a car, one of the offenders shot the dairy owner in the leg.

“Fortunately his injuries are not life threatening, and he was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the Halsey Rd area around the time of the robbery and may have seen something which could assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact 105 and quote event number P045186374.

People can also anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.