Police slash annual cannabis operation, blind siding frontline staff and officials

The Airforce Iroquois helicopter pictured in 2009 at Whatamango Bay in the Marlborough Sounds.

Police have quietly shelved their annual cannabis eradication operation in a major change that has blind sided frontline staff and the police minister.

For more than 20 years, officers have taken to the skies with the New Zealand Defence Force as part of a national operation to find back country cannabis plots.

However, Stuff can reveal top brass at Police National Headquarters, which provides more than $700,000 a year to fund hundreds of hours of flight time for helicopters and planes used in the operation, have decided to scrap it.

One of the reasons the operation has been grounded is a lack of appetite from the leaders of the 12 police districts.

That’s despite the operation netting tens of thousands of plants every year, and police previously saying it prevented hundreds of millions of dollars worth of socio-economic harm.

ESR/SUPPLIED ESR says there's a lot of confusion around medicinal cannabis, with illicitly obtained products proving not to be as described. (Video first published in February, 2019)

No official announcement about the change had been made to frontline staff before Stuffbegan asking questions about it on Tuesday.

However, police confirmed the move in a statement on Tuesday evening.

A spokeswoman said the decision was made jointly by staff at a national and district level.

“With the increased harm in many communities arising from other drugs, particularly methamphetamine, a one-size-fits-all annual aerial national cannabis operation no longer represents the most appropriate deployment of police resources,” she said.

Targeting the illicit supply of cannabis remained a focus and funding was available for districts that wanted “tactical support” to find plantations.

Christine Cornege The operation has been said to have saved tens of millions of dollars in social harm over the years.

Police Minister Poto Williams was unaware of the change until she was contacted by Stuff on Tuesday.

“While this is an operational matter, I have asked for a full briefing as to the rationale behind this decision.”

The NZ Drug Foundation welcomed the change and hoped it meant police would be more focused on “much more harmful substances such as methamphetamine”.

The foundation's executive director, Sarah Helm, said police had taken a “pure supply control” approach to cannabis for many decades and had “demonstrably failed.”

“While we pour resources into cannabis, methamphetamine is wreaking havoc on communities. We hope this changed approach represents a shift in police prioritisation.”

New Zealand Defence Force Personnel from the New Zealand Defence Force and New Zealand Police scan the bush for cannabis plants from a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said frontline staff should have been notified of the change, which was a “significant departure” from previous years.

“I can understand that police have priorities ... but everything has consequences and if you’re not going to do these big operations then there at least needs to be a commitment to do some district-level operations.

Organised crime groups remained heavily involved in the cultivation and supply of cannabis and “make a significant amount of money out of it”.

Many illicit guns and stolen property were found during the operations.

“That still needs to be addressed given our ongoing risk of firearms in the hands of criminals presents to New Zealanders.”

The cannabis referendum bill that would have legalised cannabis was narrowly defeated at last year's election, with 50.7 per cent of voters opting against it, and 48.4 per cent for it.

National's police spokesman Simeon Brown said police needed to be transparent about their reasons for scrapping the operation.

“New Zealanders voted to reject legalisation of cannabis – it's an illegal drug and it causes significant harm in our communities. There's a lot of organised crime involved in this.

“Police should explain what the justification is for not cracking down on this.”

Jess Parker/Stuff Members of the New Zealand Defence Force during the annual cannabis recovery operation in 2019.

The shelving of the cannabis operation is among several significant shifts in policing since Commissioner Andrew Coster took charge last year.

Stuff last year revealed a major shake-up of police pursuit procedures.

An internal police email leaked to Stuff advised staff not to pursue fleeing drivers unless the threat posed “outweighs the risk of harm by the pursuit”.

A leaked online training module showed the new procedures meant a car believed to contain 3 kilograms of meth, a suspected drink-driver, and stolen vehicles would no longer be pursued.

The new policy aimed to “change a culture that is decades old”.

Between 2009 and 2018, 67 people died during police pursuits.