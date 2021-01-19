Victims of Hāwera alleged double homicide were a father and son
The two people found dead at Hāwera property in a suspected double homicide early Monday morning were a father and son, it can be revealed.
Police discovered the bodies of Stephen Frost and his son Regan Frost-Lawn after being called to a house in Manawapou Rd about 2.50am.
A double homicide investigation was launched and a 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Frost and Frost Lawn, court documents reveal.
He appeared before Judge Tony Greig in the New Plymouth District Court on Monday afternoon on two counts of murder.
Judge Greig made an order for interim name suppression and remanded the accused in custody to reappear in the High Court at New Plymouth on February 9.
In an emailed statement, police said scene examinations would continue on Tuesday and autopsies on the two bodies were also due to take place.
Stuff