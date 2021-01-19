Victims of Hāwera alleged double homicide were a father and son

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering two people in South Taranaki in the early hours of Monday morning.

The two people found dead at Hāwera property in a suspected double homicide early Monday morning were a father and son, it can be revealed.

Police discovered the bodies of Stephen Frost and his son Regan Frost-Lawn after being called to a house in Manawapou Rd about 2.50am.

A double homicide investigation was launched and a 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Frost and Frost Lawn, court documents reveal.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Officers inspect the property on Monday. On Tuesday, the scene examination of the Manawapou Rd property continued and autopsies began on the two bodies.

He appeared before Judge Tony Greig in the New Plymouth District Court on Monday afternoon on two counts of murder.

Judge Greig made an order for interim name suppression and remanded the accused in custody to reappear in the High Court at New Plymouth on February 9.

In an emailed statement, police said scene examinations would continue on Tuesday and autopsies on the two bodies were also due to take place.