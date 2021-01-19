Man's charge following seal stabbing video amended

The man was first charged after a video emerged of him allegedly stabbing a baby seal in front of a friend. (File photo)

A 20-year-old Kaikōura man who was accused of stabbing a baby seal has had his charge amended and is to undergo diversion.

The man, who cannot be named, was first charged with cruelty/ill-treatment of an animal after a video emerged of him in October allegedly stabbing a baby seal in front of a friend.

However, the charge has since been amended to failure to report the injury of a marine mammal.

There was no discussion during the man’s appearance in the Blenheim District Court on Monday about what prompted the change in charge.

Graphic footage, viewed by Stuff, was allegedly filmed by a local youth and posted to Snapchat in October.

It showed a man standing over a bleeding seal and stabbing it repeatedly. The man also appeared to video himself carrying out the attack.

The man then poked the bleeding seal with his boot as it lies struggling on the ground.

The full wording of the charge, under the Fisheries Act requires any person “who, by any means whatsoever, accidentally or incidentally kills or injures any marine mammal shall report the event to an officer or a fishery officer of the Fisheries Act 1996 as soon as practicable.”

The maximum penalty was a fine of $10,000.

His lawyer Rob Harrison said the man was to go through the diversion scheme.

The adult diversion scheme allowed police to deal with some offences without going through formal court prosecution, reserving judicial time for more serious cases. Eligible offenders completed police-appointed activities within a given timeframe to avoid a full prosecution and a conviction.

Diversion is usually offered when the offence is not serious, and the defendant has accepted full responsibility for the incident. It is generally not considered when violence is involved, and when the offending is likely to carry a significant sentence.

Harrison told Judge Richard Russell the accused should be out of the dock given he was seeking diversion.

However, Judge Russell pointed out the man also faced a charge of intentional damage.

Police claim he damaged road signs owned by a roadworks company, some time between July 26 and 27 in Kaikōura.

Harrison said they also hoped to deal with that charge through the diversion process.

The man was scheduled to appear in the Blenheim District Court again on February 15.