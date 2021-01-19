Police responding to incident in Gore, businesses in lockdown

Armed police cordon at the corner of Oxford and Wentworth streets in East Gore.

The armed offenders squad is responding to a “serious incident'’ in East Gore, with nearby businesses going into lockdown.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were responding to a serious incident at a house on Hamilton St.

“AOS are responding and some nearby businesses are in lockdown as a precaution.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.”

READ MORE:

* Do you know who they are?

* 'Chubby' dog gets stuck in neighbours cat-flap

* Man found dead after incident in Gore sparked armed offenders squad callout



Reports that the armed offenders squad and dog squad were on route from Invercargill.

Do you know anything about the situation unfolding? Email: news@stl.co.nz

More to come . . .