Invercargill cannabis grower says money is 'just a bonus'

Invercargill man Hemi Batchelor was running a sophisticated cannabis growing operation. He is expected to be senenced on February 25. [File photo]

An Invercargill man running a sophisticated cannabis growing operation enjoys working with the plant and says the money is “just a bonus”.

Hemi Batchelor, 42, admitted cultivating cannabis, possessing cannabis for supply and dealing cannabis, when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

Batchelor told police in October 2020 he had been cultivating for about 12 months and it had bought in about $30,000.

The police summary of facts says Batchelor had a purpose built two by three meter cannabis growing room in the garage of his Invercargill house.

There were LED lights, fans, temperature and humidity meters, a dehumidifier, a carbon extraction fan and numerous plastic bottles with nutrients for the plants.

Police were called to the house on October 17, 2020 in response to a family harm incident, when a strong smell of cannabis led them to the garage, the summary says.

The next day Batchelor admitted to police he was cultivating the cannabis.

He told the police he enjoyed working with the cannabis plants and the financial side of selling it was just a bonus, the summary says.

Batchelor had a three-stage operation with 20 clones and 13 plants at the vegetative stage in one tent and 18 more advanced cannabis plants growing in soil in another tent.

There were 585 grams of dry cannabis in coffee jars and another 289g of lower quality cannabis plant material.

He admitted selling ounce bags to associates for $400 "as well as selling the odd $50 bag", the summary says.

Police also found cannabis plants with bare branches, scales, snap lock bags, two sets of digital scales and equipment used to manicure the plants.

If Batchelor sold the 585g at $400 per ounce, it would net a return of $8360, the summary says.

Batchelor's lawyer Keith Owen said he could pay a substantial fine of $2500 to $5000 immediately.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen ordered a pre-sentence report and remanded Batchelor on bail to reappear on February 25 for sentencing.