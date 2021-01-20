National brands decision not to inform police minister or staff about cannabis cull 'unacceptable'

The Airforce Iroquois helicopter pictured in 2009 at Whatamango Bay in the Marlborough Sounds.

The National Party has criticised police for not informing frontline staff or the police minister about a decision to shelve their annual cannabis operation, saying the secrecy was “unacceptable”.

It comes after Stuff revealed top brass at Police National Headquarters, which provides more than $700,000 a year to fund hundreds of hours of flight time for helicopters and planes used as part of the operation, decided to scrap it.

One of the reasons the operation – which has run for more than 20 years – has been grounded is a lack of appetite from the leaders of the 12 police districts.

Neither frontline staff nor the Police Minister, Poto Williams, knew about the move until Stuff/The Press made inquiries on Tuesday.

National’s police spokesman Simeon Brown said on Wednesday police needed to explain why they “quietly decided” to ditch the operation.

“To make a major decision such as this and not tell the minister beforehand, let alone frontline staff, is unacceptable.

“We would be very concerned if a lack of funding had anything to do with this decision or the Government’s failure to deliver its promised 1800 new police officers.”

ESR/SUPPLIED ESR says there's a lot of confusion around medicinal cannabis, with illicitly obtained products proving not to be as described. (Video first published in February, 2019)

Brown said cannabis remained an issue and caused “significant harm” throughout New Zealand.

“Given the increase in gang activity and violence we’re seeing across the country, operations like cannabis eradication would be useful now more than ever.”

The cannabis referendum bill that would have legalised cannabis was narrowly defeated at last year's election, with 50.7 per cent of voters opting against it, and 48.4 per cent in favour.

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick, who advocated for the legalisation of cannabis, said the conversation around cannabis over the last few years had clarified that people across the political spectrum did not want use of the drug treated as a criminal issue.

Christine Cornege The operation has been said to have saved tens of millions of dollars in social harm over the years.

“But the law still says it is a criminal issue. And for the last 40 years we’ve thrown good money after bad shadow boxing supply, barely making a dent.

“That nigh-on a million dollars the police formerly used to send up choppers and look for grows can definitely be better used elsewhere, particularly on reducing demand for methamphetamine with programmes like Northland’s Te Ara Oranga, which hasn’t had a funding boost in years.”

She said the “ultimate problem” remained that the “ad hoc approach” with the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“While ending air raids, the police continue to raid green fairies and medicinal cannabis patients. It’s unjust and unfair.

“We’ve got to repeal and replace the Misuse of Drugs Act and produce something that will actually tackle drug harm in Aotearoa. As always, I remain keen to work with all parties interested in doing so.”

New Zealand Defence Force Personnel from the New Zealand Defence Force and New Zealand Police scan the bush for cannabis plants from a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter.

A Police spokeswoman earlier said the decision was made jointly by staff at a national and district level.

“With the increased harm in many communities arising from other drugs, particularly methamphetamine, a one-size-fits-all annual aerial national cannabis operation no longer represents the most appropriate deployment of police resources,” she said.

Targeting the illicit supply of cannabis remained a focus and funding was available for districts that wanted “tactical support” to find plantations.

Police Minister Poto Williams was unaware of the change until she was contacted by Stuff on Tuesday.

“While this is an operational matter, I have asked for a full briefing as to the rationale behind this decision,” she said.

The NZ Drug Foundation hoped the change meant police would dedicate more resource to targeting “much more harmful substances such as methamphetamine”.

Jess Parker/Stuff Members of the New Zealand Defence Force during the annual cannabis recovery operation in 2019.

The foundation's executive director, Sarah Helm, said police had taken a “pure supply control” approach to cannabis for many decades and had “demonstrably failed.”

“While we pour resources into cannabis, methamphetamine is wreaking havoc on communities. We hope this changed approach represents a shift in police prioritisation.”

Police Association president Chris Cahill said frontline staff should have been notified of the change, which was a “significant departure” from previous years.

“I can understand that police have priorities ... but everything has consequences and if you’re not going to do these big operations then there at least needs to be a commitment to do some district-level operations.

Organised crime groups remain heavily involved in the cultivation and supply of cannabis and “make a significant amount of money out of it”, he said, while many illicit guns and stolen property are found during the operations.

“That still needs to be addressed, given the ongoing risk firearms in the hands of criminals present to New Zealanders.”

The shelving of the cannabis operation is among several significant shifts in policing since Commissioner Andrew Coster took charge last year.

Stuff last year revealed a major shake-up of police pursuit procedures.

An internal police email advised staff not to pursue fleeing drivers unless the threat posed “outweighs the risk of harm by the pursuit”.

A leaked online training module showed the new procedures meant a car believed to contain 3 kilograms of meth, a suspected drink-driver, and stolen vehicles would no longer be pursued.

The new policy aimed to “change a culture that is decades old”.