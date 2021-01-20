Woman with child clipped by truck prompts appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a truck clipped a woman as she buckled a child into a back seat in Dunedin.

A woman was lucky to escape with minor injuries after a truck clipped her and her vehicle as she was putting a child into the back seat.

Police are appealing for information concerning the truck – described as a bright yellow flatbed – after it failed to stop.

The incident unfolded on Macandrew Road in the Dunedin suburb of St Kilda at about 2.45pm on Tuesday, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

READ MORE:

* Drink-driver found asleep after driving 100kmh on wrong side of road

* Dunedin surfer cycles 30km for 'stress relieving' surf

* Thieves steal $10,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco from Otago supermarket



As the truck drove past it clipped the woman’s arm and door, leaving her bruised but otherwise unscathed. She went to hospital as a precaution.

Dinnissen said there would have been a noise at the time of the incident, but the driver of the truck failed to stop.

Police are also appealing for any information over a possible assault outside a Dunedin fast food outlet.

A man was seen striking a woman in a blue sedan parked outside Domino’s Pizza on Anderson Bay Rd on Tuesday at about 12.10pm.

The pair left the scene in the car.

Anyone with information concerning either incident is urged to contact Dunedin Police, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.