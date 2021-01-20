Prebbleton resident hospitalised after confronting alleged robbers

Police were called to reports of a group breaking into a shed on a Birchs Rd property in Prebbleton, about 9.30pm on Tuesday. (File photo).

A person was left in hospital after confronting a group of alleged robbers trying to break into their garden shed.

Police were called to the property in Birchs Rd in Prebbleton on the outskirts of Christchurch at 9.30pm on Tuesday

A police spokeswoman said an occupant “disturbed the group” and suffered injuries.

No arrests have been made but an investigation has been launched into the alleged robbery, with a forensic examination of the scene taking place on Wednesday.

Police would not comment on the size of the group or whether anything had been stolen.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said an ambulance took one person with moderate injuries to Christchurch Hospital.