Family of victim in double killing finding situation 'hard to comprehend'

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering two people in South Taranaki in the early hours of Monday morning.

A Taranaki father who was found dead alongside his son in a South Taranaki home will be remembered as a kind man who was always laughing, his niece says.

The bodies of Stephen John Frost, 55, and his 15-year-old son Regan Frost-Lawn were discovered by police after officers were called to a house in Manawapou Rd, Hāwera, about 2.50am on Monday.

A 21-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, has been charged with their murder and is due to reappear in the High Court at New Plymouth on February 9.

He was remanded in custody after an appearance in the New Plymouth District Court on Monday.

Frost’s niece Gina Bethune said news of the deaths had rocked their wider family and everyone in it.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Police and ESR examined the Manawapou Rd, Hāwera, property where Stephen Frost and his son Regan Frost-Lawn were found dead on Monday.

“I was shattered,” Bethune said. “We are finding it hard at the moment to comprehend what has happened to such a good person.”

Bethune said Frost was her father Grant’s brother, so they spent school holidays and Christmas breaks up on her uncle's dairy farm.

“I grew up with Stephen being a major part of my life,” she said. “He was a kind man, always laughing and being funny. He was the type never to raise his voice.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Flowers were laid at the scene of the alleged double murder on Monday.

Bethune has fond memories of learning to hunt and run a dairy farm from her time with Frost.

“He was a hard worker, he helped run a lot of dairy farms in the Hāwera district,” she said. “He worked hard for what he had.”

Bethune is based in Palmerston North and while she had not seen Frost for a while she spoke to him on the phone a month ago.

“I lost touch with my uncle in the past few years as life got in the way – as it does.”

For that reason, she said she did not know his son Frost-Lawn very well.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Autopsies were set to take place on Tuesday.

Frost was a “straight” man who did not do drugs, did not get into trouble and was not gang affiliated, Bethune said.

“He was a really good person, really placid.

“He loved his children dearly – and his family. He was especially close to his brother Grant, my dad, and cherished his friends,” she said. “He is missed by everyone.”

Police officially released the names and ages of the two deceased on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman said the investigation into the deaths was ongoing, including the scene examination at the Hāwera property where the bodies were found.

She said post-mortems on the bodies, which began on Tuesday, had been completed.

Police, however, would not be releasing any details of how the pair died as the matter was now before the courts.