Abusive fraudster 'bullying, harassing' neighbours on Christchurch street

Kerry Black and Shirley say they're terrified of a neighbour who moved into their community housing complex late last year.

In a quiet street on the outskirts of Christchurch, residents are afraid to collect their mail or sit out on the porch. They keep their cats locked inside for fear they will be poisoned.

It wasn’t always like that. Residents who have lived in or around the Templeton street’s community housing complex for more than a decade say everyone used to get along and help each other out.

But in the last few months, the SPCA has investigated cat deaths in the street and several residents have complained to police and the complex’s landlord about harassment.

The residents claim the street changed when Sharyn Shepherd, also known as Hope Maree Taylor, moved in last November.

She appeared lovely and well-mannered at first. But within days, disputes about cats and car parks started.

After a bit of online sleuthing, the neighbours discovered Shepherd was a convicted shoplifter and retail fraudster.

Staff/Stuff Sharyn Shepherd, also known as Hope Maree Taylor, is allegedly harassing her neighbours in a quiet Templeton street.

When Stuff visited recently, Shepherd agreed to discuss the allegations informally. Her home was neatly kept and her garden well cared for. She said she was the one being intimidated and harassed and her past had nothing to do with her tenancy.

“Am I to be trodden down for the rest of my life because someone said I was a fraudster?

“All of the allegations against me about my tenancy are false. It’s a witch hunt,” she said.

Shepherd declined to comment further.

Shirley, who did not want her last name used, lives next to Shepherd and they initially had a good relationship. Shepherd even offered to water her plants. But it changed when another neighbour, who was having a dispute with Shepherd about where he parked his logging truck, delivered groceries to Shirley.

The 81-year-old said Shepherd started yelling at her. A third neighbour, who did not want to be named for fear of retribution, claimed Shepherd abused Shirley by saying: “You old bag, you’ve got no friends.”

“I’ve been here since 2001 and this is the only antisocial person we’ve had,” he said.

Staff/Stuff Shirley, right, is distraught at being yelled at and called names by her neighbour.

Shirley is now terrified of Shepherd, who she says has verbally abused and sworn at her multiple times. She was in tears when Stuff visited.

“I have lived here for 11 years, and we have had a lovely warm, friendly, companionable complex. As soon as she arrived, it all went away.”

Shirley complained to her landlord, Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust (ŌCHT), several times. It said it was trying to sort out the situation, but nothing changed. Last week, Shirley filed a criminal harassment complaint with police.

Another ŌCHT tenant, Kerry Black, said she was also scared of Shepherd after altercations about communal car park and pets.

“She has told me she is going to get me evicted and kill my cat.”

Black complained to ŌCHT and police several times. She redirected her mail to her daughter’s address, and now kept her cat inside.

Stuff spoke to six neighbours who said they heard Shepherd complain about cats roaming the neighbourhood and defecating on her lawn.

Staff/Stuff Kerry Black complained about Shepherd to police, her landlord and the SPCA to no avail.

Three claimed they saw her put meat in driveways around the neighbourhood, and that she told them it contained rat poison. After one cat died suddenly of liver failure and another cat was found dead of an unknown cause, all six neighbours wondered if Shepherd’s claims were true.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said police received a complaint about the alleged poisoning, which was referred to the SPCA. Police were not investigating that allegation.

Stuff understands police are investigating several other matters related to Shepherd, but Appley would not confirm this.

“Any concerns that the public have about neighbourhood issues should be referred to the police. All matters will be fully recorded, regardless of whether we can hold a person to account. We need to know because sometimes, something that starts as a small issue can escalate,” he said.

An SPCA spokeswoman confirmed it investigated the death of two cats but the owner was not able to provide enough evidence.

“If anything else comes to light we would be happy to reinvestigate,” she said.

Stuff Kerry Black and Shirley say they are scared of their neighbour, a convicted retail fraudster and shoplifter.

Mark Amer, who lives across from Shepherd, had been legally parking his logging truck on the street for months without issues.

Shepherd asked him to move. When he refused, she complained to his boss. Amer said she rang up to eight times a day and sent multiple photos of his truck. He eventually decided to move his truck, but the calls and emails to his boss did not stop.

After the two cats died, Amer knocked on Shepherd’s door to ask if she had anything to do with it. Stuff has seen video footage of the encounter. Amer was polite but confronted Shepherd directly. He left immediately when she asked him to. Shepherd later obtained a trespass notice against him, and continued sending photos and videos to his employer, he said.

His partner, Pam Stark, said Shepherd also emailed photos of her car to Amer’s boss.

When she confronted Shepherd, the woman told her: “I am filming you and recording you and I will do what I want.”

Stark said she no longer felt comfortable going outside with her children, who were “very worried” about their cat.

“We are constantly threatened by her presence. I have been in Templeton 12 years and never had any problems with neighbours.”

Stuff Sharyn Shepherd refused to comment about the allegations from her neighbours.

The couple kept their two cats locked inside at night and asked police for a trespass notice against Shepherd. Stark also complained to ŌCHT to no avail.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named for fear of retribution, also complained to police, SPCA and ŌCHT following altercations with Shepherd.

“She has caused nothing but issues, bullying, harassing other tenants.”

The woman keeps her cats locked inside with her at all times.

“The peace of mind of being able to sit in your own house in your own porch is gone. It’s actually horrible, like some sort of nightmare.

“I am furious that other tenants have felt stressed and I don’t want them to move. They should be protected better.”

The neighbour whose two cats died said Shepherd was terrorising the neighbourhood.

Her first cat, aged 6, came home when she returned from work one day in December and “started dying on the floor in front of me”. He had to be euthanised due to acute renal failure. Her second cat, aged 5, went missing a short time later.

“He was killed and dumped in a skip up the road for me to find him the following day.”

She complained to ŌCHT, which told her Shepherd had to live somewhere, and they should all ignore each other, she said.

ŌCHT senior housing advisor ​​​​Robert Hardie said he could not comment due to privacy concerns.

“ŌCHT takes people’s concerns seriously, and has a process to investigate them and to seek whatever resolutions we can within the scope of our role as a responsible landlord,” he said in a written statement.