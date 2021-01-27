Cockle Bay homicide: Pair deny murdering Wiremu Arapo

Wiremu Arapo died in October at his Cockle Bay home.

Two men charged with murder after a man died in an east Auckland house fire have denied the charge.

In October, fire engulfed the Cockle Bay home, where Wiremu Arapo’s body was found. A homicide investigation was launched the following month.

In December, two 32-year-old men were jointly charged with the murder and granted interim name suppression at the Manukau District Court.

The pair appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where Justice Sally Fitzgerald granted continued name suppression for now.

One of the men was remanded in custody and the other on bail.

The pair will go to trial in March 2022.

At the time a local fire service commander said Arapo was found near a doorway, but he couldn’t say if the 27-year-old had been trying to escape or if he’d gone back into the house.

Neighbour Mike Rowse said he heard repeated small explosions as the fire erupted.

“It didn’t take long to get out of control,” he said.