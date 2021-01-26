White supremacist Philip Arps accused of breaching release conditions

White supremacist Philip Arps has appeared in court for allegedly breaching his release conditions – days after Corrections was ordered to pay him $3000 for a similar charge that was dismissed.

Philip Neville Arps, who used to own a white supremacy-themed insulation company, appeared at the Christchurch District Court’s courtroom services counter on Tuesday.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed the new charge was filed on January 8.

“The breach is in relation to failing to comply with the requirements of electronic monitoring.”

Arps was jailed for 21 months in 2019 after sending a video of the Christchurch terror attack to 30 people and asking a friend to modify it by adding cross-hairs and a “kill count”.

He was released in January 2020 but remained subject to strict conditions prohibiting him from going near any mosques in New Zealand or having contact with anyone in the Muslim community.

In August, Arps’ electronic monitoring bracelet showed he was at a property next to the Linwood Islamic Centre. Police were notified and Arps was found at a nearby shop and arrested.

Arps denied he had loitered close to the mosque, saying he was visiting a home brew store in a shopping centre next door.

When Arps appeared in court in October, his lawyer, Anselm Williams, said even though Arps gave police a legitimate explanation for being where he was, “police and the Department of Corrections made no inquiries” at the time to verify his explanation.

The charge against Arps was dismissed, and Corrections was ordered on Friday to pay $3000 to partially compensate him for his legal costs.

Arps will next appear in court on the new charge on March 9.