Murder charge over death of man injured in Christmas Eve 'disorder' in Bay of Plenty

Wipatene Mason died from injuries from what police have called a "disorder incident" in Nukuhou, southeast of Whakatāne.

A murder charge has been laid over a man's death after a “disorder incident" on Christmas Eve.

Wipatene Mason, of Waimana, died two days after police were called to the incident in Nukuhou, southeast of Whakatāne.

Police were called on December 24, about 5pm, and Mason, 41, and another two injured men were taken to hospital.

Now a 35-year-old man is charged with his murder, police said on Tuesday.

The man already faced a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on 10 February.