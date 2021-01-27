Abandoned Christchurch house believed to have been set alight

Emergency services were called to the fire at a two-storey house on Fendalton Rd, Fendalton just before 2.30am on Wednesday. (File photo).

Christchurch fire crews were kept busy overnight as they battled what is believed to be a suspicious blaze at a two-storey house.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Fendalton Rd, Fendalton just before 2.30am on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Jill Higgison said the house, which was reportedly abandoned, was well ablaze when six crews and a command unit attended.

She said the house was believed to have suffered damaged but it was unclear how significant it was. No other properties were threatened and no one was injured.

Crews were still working on fully extinguishing the blaze as of 7.30am.

Higgison said the fire was being treated as suspicious and police were also sent to the scene, where they helped with traffic control and closed one lane of Fendalton Rd.

Police and fire investigators would be at the scene determining the cause early on Wednesday.