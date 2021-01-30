Homicide investigation launched after man dies following family harm incident

The family harm incident happened at a property in Mardon Rd, Hamilton. The man was taken to hospital and later died.

A homicide investigation is underway in the Waikato following a man’s death on Friday.

The man was seriously injured during a family harm incident at a Mardon Rd, Enderley address in Hamilton.

Police were called to the incident late Wednesday evening and the man was taken to hospital.

He died of his injuries on Friday.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and police would like to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen anything that can assist the investigation.

If you have information that can help, call 105 quoting file number 210128/6037.