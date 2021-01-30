Man breaks into family home, stays overnight in attic before falling through ceiling and escaping

Police are still searching for the man and are asking anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward. (File photo.)

A man has broken into a family’s home, stolen their food and then camped out overnight in the attic eating it, before falling through the ceiling and escaping by jumping 3 metres from a window.

A neighbour to the property on Kenya St, in the Wellington suburb of Ngaio, said he woke up after hearing a loud noise early on Saturday morning.

When he got up and opened the curtain, he came face-to-face with the man, who had just leaped from his neighbour’s window, about 3 metres above the ground, onto his property.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a report of a break-in at the property on Friday was being investigated.

READ MORE:

* Whanganui man escapes blaze by jumping out bedroom window

* Quick-thinking neighbour snaps photo of alleged burglar

* Man accused of breaking into house and painting dog purple



123RF Half-eaten food and other items were discovered in the attic of the family home, where the man had stayed overnight after breaking in. (File photo.)

“Police were called after being notified of an intruder in the property early the next morning. Initial inquiries suggest the intruder had hidden in an attic area overnight and left the property at around 5.50am on Saturday. After jumping through a window to escape, the man fled on foot through the sections of neighbouring properties,” she said.

“Police have completed a scene examination at the property and are following strong lines of enquiry in relation to identifying the offender.”

Stuff understands half-eaten food and other items were discovered in the attic and that the man fell through the ceiling before jumping out the window.

The neighbour, who didn’t wish to be named, described the man as in his 20s or 30s, tall, with short hair.

“We both gave each other a fright. Then he bolted down the path. Police arrived a couple of minutes later.”

He thought the man may have climbed into the attic, shut himself in and then wasn’t able to get out.

He believed he may have been hiding in the ceiling for at least 12 hours.

His neighbour, who has children living at the house, had called him on Friday night to ask if he could check if someone was on their roof, after hearing noises coming from the roof.

A police spokeswoman said they had received two reports of burglaries on Trelissick Crescent, a nearby street, on Friday.

“Whether those are linked to this other matter will form part of our inquiries.”

A number of people have been spoken to as part of the investigation, but police would like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to them, who may be able to assist with their inquiries, she said.

“If you saw something suspicious or concerning in the Kenya Street area yesterday afternoon or early this morning, please get in touch with Police via 105 and quote file number 210130/4383.”