Police seek car that left victim with 'horrific' injuries in Wellington hit-and-run

Police are investigating the serious crash on High St in Taita on Saturday.

Police investigating a hit-and-run in Lower Hutt that left a woman with “horrific” injuries are looking for a grey Mitsubishi Diamante.

Police first received a report of the crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, on High St in the suburb of Taita about 12.10pm on Saturday.

A woman was taken to Wellington Regional Hospital with serious injuries after the incident.

Immediate work was undertaken to locate the vehicle involved, including reviewing CCTV cameras in the area, police said on Sunday.

POLICE Police are seeking sightings of this grey Mitsubishi Diamante believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run in Taita, Lower Hutt.

Further CCTV footage will be obtained over the coming days, police said.

“We believe the vehicle may be missing a left front fog light surround and have a decent broken windscreen,” a spokesperson said.

“Inquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we encourage the driver to report to their nearest police station.”

POLICE A car like this one is believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run.

A person who stopped to help said the woman was having seizures after the incident. The witness, who did not want to be named, said he was with his granddaughter, who is a trainee nurse, at the time. The pair didn’t see the crash happen.

“The head Injury was horrific, [the] whole side of [her] face was swollen up like a balloon, she was having seizures and was unconscious for a long time. [There was] A lot of blood,” he said.

“I was told she was on the pedestrian crossing and the car was doing around 60kmh when it hit her and threw her in the air, and she landed a long distance from the crossing.”

A Givealittle page set up for the victim said the woman was struck by a speeding driver while crossing on a pedestrian crossing. "The car did not stop,” the page said.

“[The victim] has a long recovery ahead of her. Any funds donated on this page will aid [the victim] in her long recovery as well as helping her with any expenses she has during her long journey to full health.”

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesman said it took 20 minutes for a crew to arrive at the scene.

The emergency service prioritises incidents where a patient has life-threatening injuries, and dispatches crews from wherever the closest ambulance is.

It has 10 ambulance stations around the region, with its headquarters based in Thorndon.

The service received a call about the incident at 11.46am Saturday and were on site at 12.06pm, the spokesman said.

The woman was treated for serious injuries, and taken to hospital.

Any members of the public that recognise the vehicle or have any information regarding the crash are urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number P045322349.