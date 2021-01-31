Woman left with 'horrific' injuries after Taita hit and run

Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Taita, Lower Hutt, which left a woman with “horrific” injuries. (File photo)

Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Taita, Lower Hutt, which left a woman with “horrific” injuries.

A person who stopped to help said the woman was having seizures after the incident, which occurred on High St on Saturday.

The witness, who did not want to be named, said he was with his granddaughter, who is a trainee nurse, at the time. The pair didn’t see the crash happen.

READ MORE:

* Paramedic knocked unconcious at St John station in Warkworth in 'despicable' assault

* Man dies at Lower Hutt beach

* 70th birthday doesn't slow Wellington Free Ambulance paramedic Tony Nicholas



Google maps/Stuff Police are investigation the serious crash on High Street in Taita on Saturday.

“The head Injury was horrific, [the] whole side of [her] face was swollen up like a balloon, she was having seizures and was unconscious for a long time. [There was] A lot of blood,” he said.

“I was told she was on the pedestrian crossing and the car was doing around 60kmh when it hit her and threw her in the air, and she landed a long distance from the crossing.”

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesman said it took 20 minutes for a crew to arrive at the scene.

The emergency service prioritises incidents where a patient has life-threatening injuries, and dispatches crews from wherever the closest ambulance is.

It has 10 ambulance stations around the region, with its headquarters based in Thorndon.

“We received the call at 11.46am and were there at 12.06pm,” the spokesman said.

“We treated one patient ... with serious injuries.”

The patient was taken to Wellington Regional Hospital.

A spokeswoman said police were alerted to an incident at 12.10pm involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers were still investigating the incident and the vehicle had not been found, she said.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote P045322349