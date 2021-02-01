Suspected methamphetamine lab found in car boot at Christchurch motor lodge

Police visited the Ashford Motor Lodge on Papanui Rd on Sunday looking for a man.

Police have found a suspected methamphetamine lab in a car boot at a Christchurch motor lodge.

Stuff understands officers visited Ashford Motor Lodge on Papanui Rd on Sunday looking for a 44-year-old man.

They found the man and a loaded shotgun, and a suspected meth lab in the boot of a car.

The man, who has links to the Mongrel Mob, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday morning.

A 50-year-old woman was charged with failing to assist police in a computer search.

It's understood members of the police's clan lab team will visit the motor lodge on Monday.

Dozens of Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC members rode into Christchurch on Friday for a national gathering in the city.

Stuff Dozens of Mighty Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC members descended on the South Island on Friday for a national gathering in Christchurch.

Police are investigating whether a Mongrel Mob member was involved in a serious assault on Hereford St, near the Terrace, about 2.30am on Sunday.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident," a spokeswoman told Stuff on Sunday evening.

It’s believed the victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

On Friday, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Farrant said police were aware Mongrel Mob members from the North Island had travelled to Christchurch for the weekend.

“We will be interacting with them regularly,” he said.

It’s believed the gang members will ride to other parts of the South Island before returning to the North Island.

The Mongrel Mob gathering follows a double shooting, which left Fairmont Wiringi, the son of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa president Joseph “Junior” Wiringi, with serious injuries.

In the past six months, the gang’s numbers in Christchurch have been bolstered by the arrival of members from Hawkes Bay.